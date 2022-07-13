Internationally acclaimed bass-baritone opera singer André Courville returns home to Louisiana to perform an all-French concert celebrating Bastille Day, la Fête Nationale Française, with a performance from 7:30 p.m. 9:30 p.m., Thursday, July 14, at the Acadiana Center for the Arts in Lafayette.
A Cecilia native, Courville plans to perform beloved songs including Gabriel Fauré’s Claire de Lune, Reynaldo Hahn’s À Chloris, Edith Piaf’s immortal La vie en rose, and Charles Trenet’s Douce France, after which the program is named.
Kevin Martin, one of Acadiana’s premiere collaborative pianists, will join Courville to present the concert. The performance will highlight the evolution of French songs over the span of four centuries, with a focus on 19th century mélodies and popular hits of the 1940s and 1950s.
Bass-baritone Courville has performed opera with some of the most celebrated companies in Europe, Asia and America to rave reviews from publications including Opera News, The Washington Post and The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Recent and upcoming engagements include debuts at Zurich Opera in Switzerland; Opéra National de Bordeaux, Opéra de Rouen Normandie and Opéra de Limoges in France; Teatro del Maggio Musicale Fiorentino in Italy and more.
Courville has also appeared at Carnegie Hall numerous times since his debut there with Opera Orchestra of New York. He has trained at the prestigious Academy of Vocal Arts in Philadelphia.
He has won the ABC Foundation’s Rising Star ICON Award and is the recipient of top awards in eight national and international vocal competitions, including first prize in Los Angeles’s Loren L. Zachary National Vocal Competition and top prize in New York City’s Gerda Lissner Foundation International Vocal Competition.
