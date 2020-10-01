Ryan Pécot is both the senior retail leasing & development executive at Stirling Properties and the owner/managing Partner of Tchoup’s MIDCITY Smokehouse. You may have heard of Tchoup’s already — it’s the barbecue place that opened in the middle of a pandemic!
Ryan opened Tchoup’s because it was the kind of place he would seek out on his travels, he wanted to find that place the locals love, a neighborhood restaurant that had both genuine people and great food. He even helped build the place himself using his carpentry skills. Yes, he has many talents.
We featured his wife, Traci last week. She’s the owner of Paws and Paw Paws, and together they are intent on making this community better.
You can find more about Tchoups Midcity Smokeshouse on Facebook and Instagram by searching for @eatmidcitybbq.
What was your first job? Bus boy at Outback Steakhouse
Describe a typical day in your life. Wake up earlier than most, let the dogs out, make coffee, read the newspaper, then stay as productive as humanly possible until it’s time to go to sleep and do it again the next day.
What advice would you give the younger you? Trust others a bit more, you don’t always have to do everything yourself.
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? There were so many critical learning moments in my life. If I were forced to pick the least amount possible, I’d say marrying my wife, which lead to adopting our first dog, then later adopting our son.
What values do you live by? Honesty, integrity, forgiveness, and productivity.
What do you most appreciate? Setting goals in multiple aspects of life, then finding a way to achieve them. That typically leads to happiness, family time, and relaxation afterwards.
What is your favorite journey? Waking up early to get on a plane to explore somewhere new.
Where is your favorite place to be alone? I’m not all that good at alone. I am typically happiest when spending time with those few that I’m really close to. Since that was a cop-out answer, I’d have to go with building something in the garage.
What living figure most inspires you? Maria Bartiromo
What was the best advice you were ever given? I have to provide two: “if you're not moving forward, you’re getting left behind” & “if it was easy, everyone would have already done it.”
What book would you tell everyone to read? Sorry, I don’t do books.
What is the best thing about where you live? The Ragin Cajuns athletic programs, of which the family has tickets to all sports, where we get to spend time with friends, drink beer, and watch victories.
How do you "let the good times roll"? Sharing laughs with friends and family, with solid tunes on in the background, and a good craft beer or whiskey in hand.
What did you want to be when you grew up? A lawyer; then I realized that I don’t like reading books.
What is your motto? Make the world a better place.
How would you like to be remembered? For making the world a better place.
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? If it was easy, everyone would have done it.
What three things are vital to Being YOU? Leading the right way. Sharing. Being happy.
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? I typically overuse words in cycles, right now I probably dump capitulate, monetize, and stack on people too much.
What is your favorite word? Good-morning. (See, I kind of made it one word…)
What do you collect? Experiences.
What food could you live on for a month? No chance, I won’t even drink the same beer twice in a row — not eating the same food for a month.
What would you change about yourself? Be OK with having non-productive small talk.
What literary, movie or cartoon character do you most identify with? Han Solo.
Describe yourself in five words. Clever. Forgiving. Persuasive. Determined. Sharing.
What is your idea of happiness? Getting to a point in life where I can live in multiple places throughout a given year to keep life new, exciting, fulfilling.
What is your favorite movie? "Star Wars"
What music defines who you are? Nothing specific, as the music I listen to is very much in synch with my mood and can possibly change it. Different genres of music have helped shape me at different periods in my life.
Who is your style icon? I have ZERO style.
What do you most regret? There are several moments throughout my life that I wish hadn’t occurred. Nothing earth-shattering, but all learning experiences.
What question do you wish I'd asked? What are you working on that is cool right currently?
What would the answer be? I’m having a lot of fun with my mid-life crisis of opening and running a restaurant — Tchoup’s MIDCITY Smokehouse. I have some other cool projects in the works as well,