Daniel Silvas is the dining room manager at Prejean’s; he’s been there since a new owner revamped both the building and the menu. He’s in charge of everything that is front of house, and yes, he is most definitely a people-person.
Born and raised in Lafayette, he has left and come back a few times, always returning for family. He is naturally kind and generous to others, and has learned to be that way to himself, too.
Read his answers; they will tell you a lot about him, and he’s even nicer in person.
What was your first job? I was a vet tech.
Describe a typical day in your life. Coffee, pup time, work, then usually try to cook something and then winding down with some video game time.
What advice would you give the younger you? Don't stress out because of others. Don't let them take away from you. (Also, save money!)
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? Being asked by one of my guests how I felt about the legalization of gay marriage. It's a bit of a story I don't mind going through in person, for sure.
What values do you live by? If you're not harming yourself or others just live your best life!
What do you most appreciate? Common courtesy, people who don't instinctively treat people poorly
What is your favorite journey? My favorite physical journey would be my trip to Montana recently, but mentally, it would be rediscovering myself after going through some rough years awhile back.
Where is your favorite place to be alone? On the couch playing video games. Other than that, I enjoy the company of others, whether its my partner, family or friends.
What living figure most inspires you? Dolly Parton, she's a wonderful person who puts others before herself, which is something I tend to do to a fault at times.
What was the best advice you were ever given? Don't expect from others what you expect from yourself. Everyone handles and processes situations differently.
What book would you tell everyone to read? "The Alchemist" by Paulo Coelho
What is the best thing about where you live? Food and people
How do you "let the good times roll"? Usually by cooking for the people I love
What did you want to be when you grew up? A vetrinarian or an actor
What is your motto? Being nice isn't a sign of weakness. If you're not at least a little weird you're boring. Tough to pick between those two.
How would you like to be remembered? For being someone who would be there for you if you ever needed.
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? You're a badass; stop doubting it.
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? Honesty, kindness and weirdness
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? Don't mind me; just being weird.
What is your favorite word? Lollygag. It's my favorite word but least favorite action.
What do you collect? Recipes
What food could you live on for a month? Macaroni and cheese
What would you change about yourself? Not having diverticulosis
What literary, movie or cartoon character do you most identify with? Steven Universe. He's enthusiastic and enjoys meeting new characters, will do anything for his family and appreciates beauty.
Describe yourself in five words. Friendly, considerate, weird, goofy and sarcastic
What is your idea of happiness? Just being able to enjoy my life with the people I love. Somewhere surrounded by nature.
What is your favorite movie? "Forrest Gump"
What music defines who you are? Classic rock
What do you most regret? Probably not graduating college.
What question do you wish I'd asked? Dead or alive, who are three people you'd love to meet?
What would the answer be? Robert Plant, Betty White, William Shakespeare