When you think of the Krewe of Troubadours, you think kings, queens and, of course, royal dukes who escort the lovely maids. In the weeks leading up to Mardi Gras, all royalty is celebrated with various parties and soirees. The Merry Dukes of Troubadours held their own party to celebrate the season on Feb. 7 at the River Oaks Event Center in Lafayette. This year’s King Richard Coeur De Lion, David Barczyk, paid tribute to the distinguished group, as did long-time Troubadours krewe members, guests and royalty. This event not only helps the gentlemen get ready for their big night, it also puts everyone in the Mardi Gras sprit for what is one of Lafayette’s most spectacular pageants. And, we have it on good authority that year’s ball will be second to none.