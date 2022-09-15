Jackie Lyle believes the Performing Arts Society of Acadiana's visionary project, "Sacred Spaces?" is more than an arts project.
"It's important to society," she said.
The project was inspired by the 2019 church arsons in St. Landry Parish. It is a partnership among the Performing Arts Society, or PASA; Denver-based Cleo Parker Robinson Dance; and the New Orleans Jazz Orchestra. The premiere is Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House in Denver, Colorado.
"It's premiering in Denver, because that's where the dance company is based," said Lyles, executive director of PASA. "This performance is ready for the stage."
Lyles added that the production will go on tour during the 2023-24 season, eventually making its way to Lafayette.
The seeds for this collaboration were sown Lyle, inspired by the depths of faith and spirit that helped overcome adversity in the aftermath of the arson fires that destroyed three Black churches in Opelousas, during the course of 10 days between March and April 2019.
This loss is also linked to that of Denver’s second oldest and longest established Black church, Shorter AME, in Five Points, in a devastating arson fire April 9, 1925. This historic structure has been the home of Cleo Parker Robinson Dance since 1987
In 2019, Lyle approached Denver’s Cleo Parker Robinson Dance, known for artivism, or social justice art activism, in her research to help heal the community she serves.
“The burning of the churches in St. Landry Parish compelled me to take some sort of action, which resulted in this examination, from the stage, of acts of violence against houses of worship, reconciliation and redemption,” Lyle said. “Thankfully, Cleo Parker Robinson and Adonis Rose, artistic director of the New Orleans Jazz Orchestra, accepted the challenge. Equally important, the pastors and congregations of St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church and Mount Pleasant Baptist Church were willing to open their hearts to the artistic team.”
The show features an original musical score by Rose, which leads the story and movement through a visceral journey of both fear and resilience.
In June 2022, Robinson and Rose visited St. Landry Parish with Winifred Harris, associate artistic director of the dance company; Malik Robinson, the dance company's executive director; and Micah Bursh, a member of the dance company's marketing team and Louisiana native.
Beyond basic fact-finding, those visits began a deeper conversation with church members who lost their sacred spaces to a single arsonist. As the project developed, choreographer Millicent Johnnie, a native of Kaplan and faculty member at Florida State University, joined the artistic team.
“We are filled with anticipation as we approach the date of the premiere,” Lyle said. “We have put much thought, energy and emotion into this project and are grateful to everyone who so willingly shared their personal stories, especially the congregations of the churches and their leadership, pastors Kyle Sylvester and Gerald Tousaint.”
Photographer Debbie Fleming Caffery also contributed her photos of the aftermath of the fires to the project.
"We have also received rewarding grant support from the National Endowment for the Arts Challenge America program; ArtsForward, a program funded by the Mellon Foundation, the Ford Foundation and South Arts,” Lyle said. “This is the type of project that requires time, talent, energy and capital. Both personally and professionally, I cannot wait for Saturday night.”
For more information, pasaonline.org.