Jacque Rowe (soon to be D’Aquin) is a regional marketing consultant, an avid animal lover and a real people-person. Jacque is one of those people who can find something in common with everyone he meets, and he always notices the good in people. He thrives on genuine interactions and helping people. Yes, he is that nice.
This year, he’s been working from home, assisted by Buddy the cocker spaniel and Moira the cat, who helps him concentrate by sleeping in his lap.
Jacque loves art (ask him about The Ugly Duchess) and is someone who knows how to be both well-dressed and thrifty — yes, he’s a Renaissance man: clever, stylish and, most of all, kind.
What was your first job? I watered plants at Marshall’s Nursery when I was 16.
Describe a typical day in your life. I wake our deaf dog up with belly rubs, and we have coffee on the patio while watching "GMA." I work from home, so the commute is a breeze. Most evenings are spent back out on the patio or by the pool for happy hour.
What advice would you give the younger you? You’re gonna get there, so just keep going.
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? My travels to other countries made me realize we all have more in common than we think.
What values do you live by? Don’t be an a**hole.
What do you most appreciate? The people we have become closest with during a global pandemic
What is your favorite journey? Getting lost on purpose in a new city
Where is your favorite place to be alone? The bathroom
What living figure most inspires you? Dolly Parton
What was the best advice you were ever given? An IceGator once told me, “Don’t eat yellow snow.”
What book would you tell everyone to read? "The Razor’s Edge" by W. Somerset Maugham
What is the best thing about where you live? The food, of course!
How do you "let the good times roll"? Drinking on the patio with a few good friends
What did you want to be when you grew up? A travel agent
What is your motto? Money is expensive
How would you like to be remembered? He was one of the good ones.
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? You’re gonna regret not doing that.
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? 1. Caring for animals 2. Exploring new places 3. Looking for the best possible deals and finds at thrift stores.
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? “Sure” and “I’ll have one more.”
What is your favorite word? "Automagically"
What do you collect? Gemstones and coins from around the world
What food could you live on for a month? I could suffer through a month of eating only lobster.
What would you change about yourself? I always forget new people’s names. I’d remember them.
What literary, movie or cartoon character do you most identify with? That guy with the margaritas running away from the pterodactyls in the "Jurassic World" movie
Describe yourself in five words. Caring, funny, laid back, smart, social (Technically that's six, but we'll let it slide.)
What is your idea of happiness? Having a cocktail in a hot tub
What is your favorite movie? "Babette’s Feast"
What music defines who you are? That’s a tough one to specify, but my first thought was the live music from Festival International.
Who is your style icon? Tilda Swinton; she can make a garbage bag look good.
What do you most regret? Not investing in Netflix or Amazon stock 15 years ago
What question do you wish I'd asked? What kind of tree would you be?
What would the answer be? I would be a cedar of Lebanon.