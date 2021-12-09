Edie Couvillon Aymond is one of those people who does a lot of quiet good in the world; she makes an impact on so many people. Sitting down with her was an honor.
Edie is the executive director of Maddie’s Footprints, an organization that helps families who have experienced miscarriages, stillbirths or the loss of an infant. The organization leads family members in the right direction and offer financial assistance for end-of-life expenses. (MaddiesFootprints.org). It’s an amazing organization and it’s a perfect fit for Edie.
Edie is also passionate about running, not just doing it herself but helping others. She is especially committed to female runners, and helping them become all they can be. She even hosts her own trail races (I’ve heard they are the best) Loup Garou, and Red Dirt Ultra, a tough run on a beautiful trail in the Kisatchie National Forest. It’s coming up in February so you have time to sign up. Find the races on social media and connect with Edie.
Lastly congratulations are in order, as Edie is newly married; she is glowing with happiness, or maybe that’s just what running and kindness to do your life.
What was your first job? My first job was the best first job I could have had! I was 15 and my parents had to get permission for me to work at McDonald’s on the Evangeline Thruway. I worked with all of my high school buddies, and did everything except work the grill. I took orders, mopped, cleaned the bathrooms, etc. for $3.35 an hour. Great experience working with people and learning how to handle not always being treated well by the customers.
Describe a typical day in your life. Phew. Well, this changes often, but currently it is mostly consumed with focusing on making Baton Rouge contacts for Maddie’s Footprints in advance of our expansion there on Jan. 1. When I am not doing that, I am making all of the plans and arrangements for one of my trail races that I host in my “free time”, Loup Garou Trail Run or Red Dirt Ultra. Otherwise, free time is spent sitting on the back porch reading, and trying to find the time to still be a runner.
What advice would you give the younger you? Hang on! Sometimes it feels like you are just existing and not fulfilling your life’s mission, but it will come, and usually in a form you never would have anticipated. Get out and meet people. Do all of the things. Always say yes to new experiences.
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? Being adopted, without a doubt. My parents took me in when I was less than 3 months old, and they were 43 and 50 years old. They raised me as their own and gave me such a sense of security that I think contributed to my boldness now. And by being chosen by them, I have always felt a sense of a higher purpose in life, and an obligation to do for others, after what they did for me.
What values do you live by? Be yourself, always be true to your beliefs and who you are, but understand that what you think may very well be wrong. Be willing to listen and grow.
What do you most appreciate? Real, authentic people. All of my friends are my friends because I can see their true self, they acknowledge their flaws, and can either laugh at them, or continuously try to overcome them.
What is your favorite journey? Anywhere in a foreign place — whether it is in the United States or overseas. I love exploring new areas and cultures.
Where is your favorite place to be alone? On a porch in the woods with a cup of coffee or a cocktail, seeing and hearing water moving.
What was the best advice you were ever given? This is the G-rated version, but my dad, being a WWII vet and a petroleum engineer, was a man of action. He would always say, “Do something, even if you get it wrong”. It enabled me to try things without fear of failure. Big lesson for my life.
What book would you tell everyone to read? When I read, it is usually for an escape, and one of my favorites of the past few years has been “A Gentleman in Moscow” by Amor Towles for historical fiction, or “Rosemary: The Hidden Kennedy Daughter” by Kate Clifford Larson for a biography that focuses on the history of mental health care in the United States.
What is the best thing about where you live? The people without a doubt. I know some would say the food, but the flavor of our food is a direct by-product of our people, flavorful and comforting.
How do you "let the good times roll"? Oh how times have changed. My idea of a really good time is sitting outside surrounded by friends telling stories and laughing.
What did you want to be when you grew up? A social worker/counselor
What is your motto? You’re thinking too much, just do it.
How would you like to be remembered? As an encourager and supporter
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? It usually involves stronger language, but the gist is “Just freaking do it.”
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? Being 100% authentic, being true to my word, being supportive of others.
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? Please, thank you, ma’am, sir. My parents were old school; I think this is embedded in my DNA.
What do you collect? Memories — no use collecting things that my kids will have to get rid of one day.
What food could you live on for a month? Boudin, but I felt my arteries clog up a bit just considering it.
What would you change about yourself? Having expectations of people — either positive or negative. I’m working on this.
Describe yourself in five words. Observant, introverted (this may surprise some), direct, honest, considerate
What is your idea of happiness? I am most happy when the people around me are happy.
What is your favorite movie? "Pride and Prejudice"
What music defines who you are? I love French (Cajun) and zydeco music, especially at an outdoor festival.
What do you most regret? I don’t spend much time looking back, but it would have to be not spending more time with my dad before he died. We had a great relationship, but I think I believed he would live forever.
What question do you wish I'd asked? What is the greatest lesson you have learned in your life?
What would the answer be? To accept people where they are and not expect them to think or respond to things the way you do. Allow people to exist in their own space instead of trying to force them to fit into yours. Life has been so much more peaceful since I began working on this.