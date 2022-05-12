The 35th annual Festival International de Louisiane was back, bigger and better than ever. Just about every day was perfect, except the rainy Sunday that pretty much shut things down earlier than planned. That is where the group known as the Rain Angels comes in. For those who don’t know, the group of local sponsors was formed to promote and protect the festival, should it get canceled or rained out due to unforeseen circumstances. This year, that did happen. Thankfully, it was the last day of an otherwise perfect four-day run. Also thankfully, the Rain Angels sponsorships were sold out this year. That means plenty of resources to support FIL and help keep it going as a free event. As the saying goes, into every life, a little rain must fall. Well, maybe, but that did not hamper the overall success of one of Lafayette’s biggest events. Thank you to those who give generously to make it all happen. This year was indeed one for the books.
Festival International’s Rain Angels support Festival International come rain or shine
