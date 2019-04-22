With the popularity of fast-casual dining and online shopping, it can be tough for a small, locally-owned business to stand out.
That's why local restaurants, grocery stores, breweries and products in St. Martin Parish will be the subject of a new summer dining campaign.
"It'll give us a great avenue to reach more people," said Cory Bourgeois, chef-owner of Graton Eatery in St. Martinville. "I think it's going to offer us another avenue to get new faces in our door and is going to be a great benefit to us."
Mange St. Martin — which translates to "Eat St. Martin" — is expected to feature more than 60 locally-owned restaurants and other food-centric businesses in the parish.
The campaign will launch June 1 and run through Sept. 30 as a way to raise awareness about and increase business at local restaurants during the traditionally slow summer months.
Many businesses will also offer special discounts and menu options to those who mention Mange St. Martin during the campaign.
"Restaurants and food businesses demonstrate the entrepreneurship that contributes to our economy," said Jennifer Stelly, executive director for the St. Martin Parish Economic Development Authority. "Small businesses are the lifeblood of any community and these businesses are often rooted in our culture, sometimes with generations of families."
The vision for the campaign comes from Dona Degatur Richard, director for the St. Martin Parish Tourist Commission, who developed the concept with her board.
"St. Martin Parish has so much to offer restaurant fans, foodies and visitors,” said Richard. “Our Parish has been growing the food and cultural economy and has created a way to showcase it. Mange St. Martin is a great way to combine our unique attractions with a food experience.”
St. Martin Parish is known for its large Cajun, Creole and French-speaking population and authentic eats in humble and historic venues.
"Our restaurants are not just about food," said St. Martin Parish President Chester Cedars. "There is a memorable ambiance about every single outlet."
A campaign like this could make a big difference for a local restaurant, according to Bonnie Breaux, executive chef of Cafe Sydnie Mae in Breaux Bridge.
She said her restaurant is booming now because of tourists visiting the area for spring festivals, but she expects to see a slump in business during the summer months again like she did last year.
"Promoting the small towns is important," Breaux said. "There are lot of great restaurants in these small, little towns with local flavors that you won't find in Lafayette."
Mange St. Martin will be funded by sponsorships and registration fees from participating businesses. Learn more at mangestmartin.com.