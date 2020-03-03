Former Baton Rouge singer Sara Collins, who now lives in Dandridge, Tennessee, has joined Team Kelly.
The 18-year-old country music lover's rendition of "Johnny and June" by Heidi Newfield earned her a spot on Kelly Clarkson's team on NBC's "The Voice" on Monday night.
"Man, both of you guys were so much a part of my childhood," the singer told Clarkson and fellow judge/mentor Nick Jonas after they wrapped up their pleas for her to join each's team. "But I'm going to have to go with Kelly," Collins said.
"Collins began taking guitar and vocal lessons at 8. By 10, she was asked to perform at multiple school events and later joined musical theater to help with her stage presence. Her voice teacher pushed her to start gigging and Sara began gaining attention as a notable local musician," her NBC bio says. "Sara’s band has opened for big names such as (Louisiana's) Hunter Hayes and (singer-songwriter) Kane Brown, and she began homeschooling in high school to focus on her music. Sara and her family moved to Tennessee after graduation where she has an ongoing gig at "The Voice" judge Blake Shelton’s “Ole Red.”
Rounding out the judging panel this season is John Legend.
For more on the show, visit https://www.nbc.com/the-voice.