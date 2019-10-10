Just two weeks since his hometown kick-off concert in Denham Springs, three more shows have been added to Louisiana singer and American Idol Laine Hardy's first nationwide tour.
Livingston native Hardy, who's touring with country stars Toby Keith and Jimmie Allen on alternate concert dates, will now play Birmingham, Alabama, on Dec. 12; Oxford, Mississippi, on Dec. 13; and Chattanooga, Tennessee, on Dec. 14.
Country singer/songwriter Chris Bandi is also joining most of the shows on the now-19 city tour, Hardy announced on Facebook Thursday morning. "Can't. Wait. To. See. Y'all!," he also posted.
Next up for the 19-year-old singer is a show with Dustin Sonnier on Saturday at the TappedTober Craft Beer & Wine Festival in Natchitoches, and an Oct. 24 concert tour stop in Nashville with Allen.
For more info, go to lainehardymusic.com/tour.