The Acadiana Symphony Orchestra channeled a little Symphony Night Fever on Tuesday, Oct. 18 in downtown Lafayette. This year's Symphony in the Sky fundraiser featured the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra performing disco’s greatest hits, along with special guest vocalists. The only thing keeping the heat down were the more than chilly temperatures at the top of the Vermilion Street Parking Garage. Still, guests couldn’t help but love the groovy tunes while enjoying the best sunset view in Lafayette. The 2022 Symphony in the Sky was presented by Service Chevrolet Cadillac, Home Bank, Rudick Construction Group, The Gleason Group, Madeleine Groth, DDS and The Better Living Group. The Vermilion Corporate Partner was the Louisiana Lottery. The ASO holds a special place in the Lafayette community, as many supporters know. Proceeds from the event benefit ASO's music education programs, including Acadiana Symphony Youth Orchestra, and Symphony in the Schools.
ASO’s Symphony in the Sky turns Disco Inferno for annual fundraiser
Kris Wartelle
