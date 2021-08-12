For a few weeks, there was hope that the worst days of the pandemic were behind us and we could begin gathering again with family and friends. Post-pandemic society looked much like old society, with one exception: Those who are able to gather again and celebrate are not taking the old life for granted. At the June 30 luncheon honoring the Krewe of Troubadours’ Queen Berengaria of Navarre, many were cautiously optimistic that things might finally return to normal — sort of. The event was held before the July storm of hospitalizations hit Acadiana and before Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a mask mandate for indoor events.
Try to follow if you can, but Queen Josie Movassaghi, a recent ESA graduate, is actually last year’s queen. That’s because COVID-19 highjacked 2020 and the lovely Miss Movassaghi was not able to reign over anything. So, she will rule at this year’s Mardi Gras ball and pageant, along with the 2021 queen, whose name is still secret. They will reign together with last year’s king, who is also this year’s king. Confused? So was I.
The point is, this year’s King Richard Coeur de Lion, Michael Topham, will reign with two queens at his side come pageant night. Talk about noble good fortunes.
That is, dare I say it, unless the new variant shuts everything down again. I know. People are praying now for a return to normal and we will happily join them in this effort. Not just for the ability to socialize once more, but for a heathier world where people can literally breathe again.
Congratulations to all the royal ladies of the court. May your special time be blessed with good health and better days ahead.