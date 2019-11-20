In the press release for the Acting Up (in Acadiana) production of Shakespeare’s “The Merry Wives of Windsor,” it is written “We could almost title it The Merry ‘Real House’ Wives of Windsor.”
Leave it to Amy Waguespack. She always finds a way for her Acting Up presentations to give the audience something not only to enjoy and contemplate but relate to as well.
The "Merry Wives," however, almost didn’t make it to the Acadiana Center for the Arts, which is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
“For me, I never do something for just the hell of it," said Waguespack, the play's director and founder of Acting Up (in Acadiana), Lafayette's professional theater company. "I have to make productions that have to feel right and right now. So I picked it up again, read it. I was like, ‘Ugh! I’m still just having problems with, you know, the women who play these tricks, they’re still in their place.' ”
Waguespack took a step back and did “a little historical research and a little critical research,” she said. “And when I was doing that, I was like, ‘Ahh. OK.’”
What she found, “at least in theory,” was that Shakespeare was exploring life in England under Queen Elizabeth’s rule.
“They were really struggling with the idea of a single woman monarch and what that was doing to everyday relationships,” said Waguespack. “OK, yeah, we’re looking at gender roles.
“When I went back and read it again, I was able to see it in a different way. What the women were actually doing, what the youngest woman chooses to do for herself in the end; that the others really are accepted in the broader community. It’s just (sir John) Falstaff’s group. Falstaff is kind of a jerk about it.”
Waguespack said there are plenty of subtleties in the play and not-so-subtleties, contemporarily speaking, too.
“You can watch ‘Shakespeare in Love’ and enjoy it as a love story and period piece,” she said. “But if you know the time period, then the young kid that plays John Webster is another layer of funny to you.”
So when Waguespack brings The Bard into the 21st Century, there’s an art to it.
“A lot of it is delicate. We’re not changing the language, or anything,” she said. “We’re just framing it a way that hopefully people can relate to more in 2019.”
And herein lies the rub.
“It’s only communicated through costuming, through the sets,” said Waguespack. “For ‘Merry Wives,’ we have video in-between most of the scenes with the women talking directly to the camera about their thoughts on Falstaff. Or, like Anne Page, her mom or dad are trying to set her up with these guys that are just awful.
“The other thing with this particular show, other than doing the video clips, is almost every character have an aside or a soliloquy directly to the audience. So they’re constantly talking directly to the audience, which is the other feeling of what reality TV does.
“So you’re getting that feel through those video clips. And those are happening while quick little set changes are happening.
“The reason I chose the ‘Real Housewives’ thing is because the two main women, Mistress Ford (Christy Leichty) and Mistress Page (Lian Cheramie) are so basically kept women. I first told the cast this could be set anywhere south of I-10 in the South. Not in an urban area, but more of a small town, Lafayette-sized town kind of place.”
Some previous productions handled the Acting Up way would include “Twelfth Night,” which was done during Mardi Gras, and “Richard III,” which was “all about the media circus,” said Waguespack.
“‘The Tempest’ wasn’t super modern because it’s such a magical one, but the shipwrecked crew was definitely played pretty modern,” she said.
It may be hard to believe, but Shakespeare was a non-starter for Waguespack back in high school. When she got to college, however, her eyes were opened.
And, quite frankly, I’m glad they were.
“There’s a reason why we still produce him,” Waguespack said. “I mean, the insights the man had into human nature, and, whether it was social constructs, political constructs, it’s just undeniable. It’s the human relationships that are still so relevant today. Which is why I am able, so many times, to find things that are happening right now, that connect to them.”