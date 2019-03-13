Well, look what a late Mardi Gras hath wrought.

With nary a chance to catch our breath after five consecutive days of revelry leading up to Fat Tuesday, the belated date ushered in another season of outdoor music events and festivals just like that.

Downtown Alive! began just two days after Ash Wednesday with Givers and Michot’s Melody Makers. Not sure who gave up what for Lent, but beer and dancing didn’t appear to be on too many lists.

Bach Lunch begins Friday with Les Freres Michot and continues through April 26 with an assortment of music and lunch.

At the same time, the Celtic Bayou Festival is back for a fourth year at Warehouse 535 with its opening Friday Night Crawfish Boil that includes Irish music and dance.

Come Saturday morning, the Celtic Bayou Festival’s Green Mile Pub Crawl will get things rolling. It will be followed by a daylong fete with more Irish music with Vishten, The Here and Now, Danny Burns Trio, Alan Murray, Andrew Finn Magill, JP Murphy, Emerald Accent, Celjun and Whiskey Bay Rovers.

Already underway, the Shadows-on-the-Teche’s Plein Air Competition, with 20 artists from around the country, will be out and about in Acadiana through Friday painting what they see outdoors.

As the artists fan out over the area, the public has a couple of opportunities to observe and partake, too. There’s a Plein Air Demonstration, an art lecture with Morgan Samuel Price, a painting demonstration in the Shadows Gardens; a Paint Out for high school students, and the awards reception and fine arts sale at 6:30 p.m. Friday; and a Quick Draw competition, open to artists at 9 a.m. Saturday.

And next month is April, which is internationally known as simply Festival International de Louisiana. Yep, the grand dame of your live source for global music is April 24-28.

By then, it’s a roller coaster ride with Mercredi Concert Series in Carencro; Rhythms on the River in River Ranch and more festivals, and, yes, the warm humid weather that accompanies it.

So, yeah, DTA! continues this Friday with “A Tribute to Rockin' Dopsie” with Dwayne Dopsie & the Zydeco Hellraisers and special guests Tiger, Anthony and Rockin' Dopsie Jr.

And that’s a nice segue to a zydeco fundraiser, “Support Our Seniors,” 9 p.m. Saturday at Grant Street Dancehall, 113 W. Grant St. Dwayne Dopsie & the Zydeco Hellraisers and Nathan & the Zydeco Cha Chas are on the bill. Tickets are $15.

Erica Jolivette is a nurse at Hansberry Adult Day Healthcare in Grand Coteau. Her fiancé is Dwayne Dopsie, so it’s no surprise he’d be involved in the annual funder.

Note: Having a musician’s future wife on staff doesn’t hurt, but Dwayne is that kind of guy.

“Yes. Yes. Yes,” said Mary Hansberry, owner of the adult day care. “Dwayne is always donating his time to us. If we have another band, they usually give us a minimal cost that they can pay their band members, which I understand.

“It means the world to our seniors and to us as well. And it gives back to the senior citizens. The seniors, they laid our foundation for us. As a matter of fact, they’re having a tribute for his dad (Rockin’ Dopsie) this Friday night. He laid the foundation for Dwayne to do what he’s doing. And these seniors have laid the foundations for most of us to be in the positions we’re in now. So it’s like playing it forward.”

The funder is meant to supplement travel activities for the seniors at Hansberry.

“We have limited funding through Medicaid, and a lot of times, with the funding we have, we’re unable to have enough funds to do outings,” said Hansberry. “We like to take our clients to different places, bingo, casinos, whatever. We like to bring them.”

When the budget gets tight, “we like to do fundraisers to take them different places,” said Hansberry.

“The purpose of adult daycare is basically to eliminate premature nursing home placement,” Hansberry said. “We do everything a nursing home does with the exception of they don’t sleep here.”

Keep the funder in mind as the free outdoor music events bloom and festival season begins. And, before you know it, it’ll be Mardi Gras time again. By the way, the furthest reach into Mardi Gras is Tuesday, March 9, 2038.