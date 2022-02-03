Major Handy is a local music legend, a natural storyteller and a really good man. He has played to audiences around the world for more than five decades and still loves every moment.
He tells me he started by listening, really listening, to music. As a young boy he had a radio and found WLAC in Nashville — it was at that moment he knew what he was meant to do.
He made his first guitar himself, having only seen pictures in magazines and heard them played on the radio, and then managed to save up enough money to buy one from a neighbor. If you ever get a chance to sit with him and hear these stories, you are in for some magic. He can tell a story like no one else (ask him about playing with Otis Redding).
Major Handy plays the accordion, bass and guitar and loves R&B, soul, Zydeco and all things that groove. He is a joy to spend time with and plays often around the area. You can find out more on his Facebook page and at majorhandymusic.com. Next week we’ll hear from his beautiful wife, Frances Ayres Handy, the woman behind the legend.
What was your first job? Harvesting sugar cane in St. Martin Parish.
Describe a typical day in your life. Make coffee and drink with Frances in bed. Exercise at home. Two days a week I go for physical therapy. I am still recovering from the stroke I had in 2020. Play music. I had a paint and body shop for about 40 years. Even though I closed my shop I am always messing with some car. Like Frances said, we never really know who or what will show up.
What advice would you give the younger you? Follow your own mind. Trust yourself.
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? When I discovered music. I used to listen to station WLAC in Nashville, back in the late '50s. I knew I had to do that.
What values do you live by? Don’t worry, be happy. It’s going to be alright. Like James Taylor sings, "The secret of life is enjoying the passage of time."
What do you most appreciate? My life
What is your favorite journey? A trip with Frances to play music.
Where is your favorite place to be alone? Home
What living figure most inspires you? I am 75. Every one I admired is dead. BB King, Ray Charles, these musicians had absolutely nothing but talent and ended up changing the music world. I really admired Warren Storm. The last year of his life he spent with me and my band. We were the Major Storm. All of us loved him so much. That makes me think about my band. Cal Stevenson on bass, has been with me 10 years or so. He is a very good musician and a good man and good father. My drummer, Carmen Jacob, is such a talented drummer and is always full of life and good cheer. The newest member of my band is Jason Harrington. He plays everything and is such a good cat that Frances says he is an angel. So those three guys are still living and I am inspired by them. They helped me a lot after the stroke.
What was the best advice you were ever given? Let there be space in your music and if the timing is right a mistake won’t matter.
What book would you tell everyone to read? If anyone ask me what book to read I tell them to ask Frances. She reads a lot. But now that I’m thinking about it, When I was about 13 I did read a book about making love. I have never forgotten how good I thought it was. All I can remember about it now is that it impressed on me that you gotta make the girl feel good. I learned that well.
What is the best thing about where you live? Lots of music and everyone loves it.
How do you "let the good times roll?" Playing music, of course.
What did you want to be when you grew up? Musician
What is your motto? Its gonna be alright.
How would you like to be remembered? Kind-hearted, helpful, good man, good musician.
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? It’s going to be alright.
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? My wife, my granddaughter and music.
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? Its going to be alright!
What is your favorite word? Alright
What do you collect? Music equipment
What food could you live on for a month? Breaux’s Mart chicken salad
What would you change about yourself? I don’t think I would change anything. I figure I am just how I am supposed to be.
What literary, movie or cartoon character do you most identify with? Ask Frances
Describe yourself in five words. Happy, patient, courageous, determined, helpful
What is your idea of happiness? appreciating life, enjoying the passage of time
What is your favorite movie? I am not a movie person but I do love a good documentary. I did love the "Summer of Soul" and "The Black Godfather."
What music defines who you are? People think of me as zydeco but that came later. Rhythm and blues with a jazz feel on everything is my thing.
Who is your style icon? James Brown, Lou Rawls, Jerry Butler
What do you most regret? Its hard to say because everything fixed itself.