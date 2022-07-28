Summer is hot in Louisiana. We all know that, but you know what is even hotter?
A Krewe of Carnivale en Rio Sambada in July.
The Warehouse in downtown Lafayette was fired up July 23 as krewe members and guests gathered to celebrate their annual royalty announcement party. The temperatures reached Hot! Hot! Hot! on the dance floor with Louisiana Red turning up the heat.
The annual celebration honored past royalty and culminated with the announcement of Rio’s 2023 King Dom Pedro and Queen Isabel. Blane Comeaux and his lovely wife, Kathi, will reign throughout the carnival season. This couple made a beautiful royal pair, and we know they will represent the Krewe of Rio in the most amazing way. Congratulations Rio royalty, and thank you for sharing a fabulous evening with us!