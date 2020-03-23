The coronavirus crisis may have closed restaurant dining rooms, but you can still order many of your favorite dishes for takeout or delivery.
We'll be scoping out the spots and sharing what we're craving at local eateries until restaurants are fully open and operating again.
Here are a few options we've been eyeing.
The dinner NOLA: Ten jumbo New Orleans barbecue shrimp served over roasted jalapeno cheese grits. Find it for just $12.95 at Bon Temps Grill, 1312 Verot School Road. The restaurant is offering 20% off of curbside pickup, which is available from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday. The restaurant is also offering delivery through Waitr, GrubHub, UberEats and ezCater. Call (337) 706-8850 to place an order.
The BLT: The best version of a bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwich you can imagine. Find it for just $3.99 at Suire’s Grocery and Restaurant, 13923 La. 35 in Kaplan. The shop is offering curbside pickup and counter takeout from 5:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Call (337) 643-8911 to place an order.
The green monster: A sushi roll with toasted coconut shrimp, snowcrab, cream cheese, cucumber, kiwi, avocado, strawberry and plum sauce. You can get it for $16 at Tsunami, 412 Jefferson St. The restaurant is offering curbside pickup and delivery through Waitr from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Call (337) 234-3474 to place an order.
The matty: Butter garlic shrimp, spicy mayo, slaw, candied jalapeno and Zapp’s on a toasted ciabatta roll served with lots of napkins. You can get it for $13 at Market Eatz, which opened last month at 819 E. Broussard Road. The restaurant is offering curbside pickup, delivery and takeout from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays. Call (337) 565-EATZ to place an order.
Shawn’s burger V 2.0: A spicy, flame-broiled burger patty on a sweet bun with pepper jack cheese, bacon, barbecue sauce, Sriracha, fried jalapenos and a fried egg. It’s yours for $9.09 at Broaddus Burgers, 610 E. Kaliste Saloom Road. The restaurant is offering carryout, drive-thru pickup and delivery through Waitr from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Call (337) 534-4520 to place an order.
Boiled crawfish: Sure, crawfish boils are often communal affairs, but that doesn't mean you can't pick up an order and enjoy at home. A few places to get your crawfish without having to leave the car include The Crawfish Boss at 6830 Ambassador Caffery Parkway in Broussard, (337) 837-5700; Uncle T's at 1001 St. Mary St. in Scott, (337) 504-2285; and Crawfish Town USA at 2815 Grand Point Highway in Henderson, (337) 667-6148.
