The 62nd George Washington Ball held on June 19 marked the celebration of the 289th anniversary of George Washington’s birth and the 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
Paul Eason served as master of ceremonies, with the Rev. Kenneth Domingue giving the invocation. John Francois led the Pledge of Allegiance, and Mae Waggoner performed the closing song.
The Petroleum Club of Lafayette was splendidly adorned in beautiful floral arrangements of red, white and blue, a perfect backdrop for the 11 debutantes and two patriot escorts who were presented at the event, hosted by the Galvez Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Attakapas Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution.
Serving in official capacities were Louise Ganucheau, DAR regent of the Galvez Chapter; Arthur F. Schafer, SAR president of the Attakapas Chapter; Rae Gremillion, ball chairperson; and ball captain Stan Hardee Jr. Serving as marshal was Charmaine Savasten. The processional was led by the Comeaux High School NFROTC Magnet Academy Color Guard Detail. The SAR flag was carried by Jonnie Walker, the DAR flag by Lila Katherine Leblanc and the wreath by Lucy Centanni. James Schneider and Charlotte White cut the patriotic-themed birthday cake with military swords.
The debutantes and their patriotic escorts are:
Charles Davis Blanchard, son of Brian and Claire Blanchard, is a graduate of Episcopal School of Acadiana in Cade who will be attending the University of New Orleans in the fall. While at ESA, he was a member of the cross-country, track and golf teams and the Peer Leadership Council. His revolutionary ancestor was Capt. James Roddy from North Carolina. He was sponsored by his great-grandmother, Barbara de la Houssaye, a member of the Acadia Chapter DAR.
Christopher Mayhew Crane, son of David Crane and Isabella de laHoussaye, is a graduate of The Lawrenceville School in Lawrenceville, New Jersey. He will be attending Duke University in Durham, North Carolina, in the fall. While at Lawrenceville, Crane was president of the Futures in Medicine Club, treasurer of the Sports Business Club and captain of the boys varsity cross-country team. His revolutionary ancestor was Francois Enoul de Livaudais, a Louisiana patriot. He was sponsored by his grandmother, Isabella Livaudais de la Houssaye, a member of the Acadia Chapter DAR, and his grandfather, Dr. Cason de la Houssaye, a member of the Acadia Chapter SAR.
Juliette Cecile Cheramie, daughter of Reneand Jacqui Cheramie, is a graduate of Academy of Sacred Heart in Grand Coteau and will be attending LSU this fall. While at Sacred Heart, she was a member of the cross-country team, Campus Ministry and the Student Council. Her revolutionary ancestor was Jean Mouton, of the Attakapas Militia. She was sponsored by her mother, a member of Galvez Chapter DAR.
Anne Marie Deshotels, daughter of Benjamin and Michelle Deshotels, is a graduate of Academy of Sacred Heart in Grand Coteau and will be attending the University of Louisiana at Lafayette in the fall. While at Sacred Heart, she was co-captain of the varsity cheerleader squad, a member of Campus Ministry and an altar server at Immaculate Conception Church. Her revolutionary ancestor was Francois Bisette, who was a member of the Pointe Coupee Militia. She was sponsored by her mother, a member of the Galvez Chapter DAR.
Arden Elise Frantzen, daughter of Kohlie and Elise Frantzen, is a graduate of Episcopal School of Acadiana in Cade and will be attending the University of Chicago in the fall. While at ESA, she was president of the Disciplinary Council, a National Merit Scholarship winner and captain of the varsity soccer team. Her revolutionary ancestor was Francois Enoul de Livaudais. She was sponsored by her grandmother, Isabella Livaudais de la Houssaye, a member of the Acadia Chapter DAR, and her mother, who is also a member of the Acadia Chapter DAR.
Margaret Calloway Hurley, daughter of Daniel and Laura Hurley, is a senior at St. Thomas More High School in Lafayette. She is a member of the STM varsity tennis team, an options mentor and participates in Campus Ministry. Her revolutionary ancestor was Col. Richard Calloway, who defended Fort Boonesboro in Kentucky during the Siege of the 1778. She was sponsored by her grandmother, Jean Sorrell Hurley, a member of the Galvez Chapter DAR.
Olivia Renee Michiels, daughter of Jeremy Michiels and Elizabeth Phillips, graduated summa cum laude from Ursuline Academy, of Dallas, and will be attending Hillsdale College, Michigan, in the fall. While at Ursuline, she was a member of the academic decathlon, the speech and debate team and participated in mock trial. Her revolutionary ancestor was Maj. William Montgomery, of the New Jersey militia. She was sponsored by her mother, a member of the Galvez Chapter DAR.
Kempton McClear Moody, daughter of Braxton Moody V and Kimen Byron, is a graduate of St. Thomas More High School in Lafayette and will be attending LSU in the fall. While attending St. Thomas More, she was an executive board member on the STM Student Council, voted second maid on the STM homecoming court, and was a member of the STM Sparkler dance team. Her revolutionary ancestors were Jean George Stelly and Francois Broussard, Louisiana patriots. She was sponsored by her aunt, Rosalind Moody Robertson, a member of Acadia Chapter DAR.
Emelie Anne Moore, daughter of Bret and Courtney Moore, is a graduate of St. Michael the Archangel High School in Baton Rouge and will be attending the University of Louisiana at Lafayette in the fall. While at St. Michael, she was a member of the St. Jude Leadership Council, manager of the cross-country track team and a member of the Student Council. Her revolutionary ancestor was Pvt. John Mills from Pennsylvania. She was sponsored by her mother, a member of the Baton Rouge Chapter DAR.
Savannah Nicole Morrow, daughter of Craig and Nicole Morrow, is a graduate from Academy of Sacred Heart in Grand Coteau, where she was co-captain of the varsity cheerleader squad and was an honor roll student. Her revolutionary ancestor was Abraham Riggs, who performed patriotic service in Virginia. She was sponsored by her great-great uncle, John Wilbert Jr., a member of the Gen. Philemon Thomas Chapter SAR.
Isabelle Cecilia Schmitt, daughter of Jerry and Carla Schmitt, is a graduate of St. Joseph’s Academy in Baton Rouge and will be attending LSU in the fall. While at SJA, she was captain of the gymnastics team, elected as a student ambassador and received the Principals Award for maintaining a 4.0 grade-point average for four consecutive years. Her revolutionary ancestor was Captain of Militia Francois Charles Grevemberg from New Orleans. She was sponsored by her maternal grandmother, Rose Marie Delhommer Culotta, a member of the Galvez DAR.
Mary-Alice Elizabeth Talbot, daughter of Kurt and Jessica Talbot, is a graduate of Academy of Sacred Heart in Grand Coteau and will be attending LSU in the fall. She is a company dancer with Lafayette Ballet Theater and has performed in "The Nutcracker" for the past 11 years. Her revolutionary ancestor was William Chenault, signer of the Albermale Declaration of Independence and a private in Virginia. She was presented in honor and memory of her great-aunt and DAR member Erle Galbraith Jolson.
Camille Therese Trahan, daughter of Jeff and Gretta Trahan, is a graduate of Notre Dame High School in Crowley and will be attending LSU at Eunice in the fall. While at Notre Dame she was a four-year member of the tennis team, four-year member of the Student Council and was elected to the positions of representative, historian and secretary. Her revolutionary ancestors were Jean George Stelly and Francois Broussard, who were Louisiana patriots. She was sponsored by her grandmother, Valerie Moody Hensgens, a member of the Acadia Chapter DAR.