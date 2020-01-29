Nicole LeBlanc is the owner of NLB Design, co-owner of Blue Moon Saloon & Guesthouse and co-owner of Warehouse 535. She is intelligent, feisty, endlessly creative and has an eye for style.
Not settling for just designing interiors, Nicole will soon also be a licensed residential contractor. At the moment she is designing a new event room at Warehouse 535 — a more intimate space, that will be revealed in Spring(ish) this year.
Nicole emphasizes listening to clients as part of her design process; she encourages stories and conversation so that she can design for them and their lives. She is fascinating to talk to, but don’t try and tell her jokes (you’ll have to read her answers to find out why). You can find out more about her on her website nlbdesigns.com; even if you don’t need her services at the moment go and read it — it’s throughly entertaining, just like Nicole.
What was your first job? Cashier/stocker at “Omni,” a small grocery store in my hometown of Clare, Nova-Scotia, Canada.
Describe a typical day in your life. Wake up. Make breakfast for kids. Prepare lunches for kids. Check permission slips. Check to make sure homework was done, or at least attempted. Microwave coffee eight times. Take 10 minutes to catch up on news. Exercise. Perform various work tasks . Pick up kids from bus stops, then dance lessons, doctor appointments, baseball games, work events, etc. Cook dinner (by cook I mean pick up a rotisserie chicken from Champagne’s). Forget to check homework. Start worrying about everything I didn’t get done that day. Tell Mark I can’t sleep. Pass out within five minutes.
What advice would you give the younger you? Dudes are not the answer.
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? Not one, but three stand out. Becoming a mother to three human beings in less than three years. The sudden passing of my father, Gilles. Going back to college as an adult.
What values do you live by? Be humble. Help when you can. Listen. And generally, don’t be a douche.
What do you most appreciate? The people around me who love me.
What is your favorite journey? Being part of a long lineage of strong Acadian women.
Where is your favorite place to be alone? L’Anse à Ticken (aka Grandy’s Beach) on a warm Nova Scotia summer day. Or literally next to any large body of water. Not in or on it. Just next to it.
What living figure most inspires you? Our dog Pistache. She’s basically the best living thing on Earth. My family would agree.
What was the best advice you were ever given? “Less is more” — advice from Mies van der Rohe by way of my mentor and interior design professor, Andrew Sammataro.
What is the best thing about where you live? The heat.
How do you "let the good times roll"? Yelling at the TV with my family — Mark, Emmylou, Luke, and Jo — when the Saints are playing. Eating food others have prepared (specifically, 2012 gravy Blackpot champion Mark Falgout’s infamous gumbo). Festival International with Louisette and Dominique. Laughing with Caroline until one of us pees in our pants (that really happens). Oh, and enthusiastically fist pumping side-stage at the Blue Moon with Sammie Parbhoo (most probably to Lost Bayou Ramblers).
What did you want to be when you grew up? A dancer.
What is your motto? “Every light needs a dimmer switch.” That is not meant to be metaphoric. I mean it very literally.
How would you like to be remembered? “Fun.” I’d also accept “girl with the cool hightops.”
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? Call your mom.
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? Family. Art. Connection.
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? “Oh bin!” (pronounced “bain” in French). “Oh bin” is the Acadian version of the Cajun “Mais la.” It is my inexpert opinion that “Oh bin” is the original “Mais la.” Quoi’ce t’en penses, Barry Ancelet?
What is your favorite word? Not necessarily my favorite word, but I say “texture” a lot. We’re in the process of designing a new event room at Warehouse 535, and the use of different textures seems to be the driving force. Mark is trying to steal my word from me, but I’m not letting him.
What do you collect? I don’t collect. I constantly purge. Except earrings. Maybe I collect earrings.
What food could you live on for a month? Râpure! Google it. It looks like a 3-year-old’s snotty nose, but I swear it’s delicious.
What would you change about yourself? Stop obsessing over what I want to change about myself.
What literary, movie or cartoon character do you most identify with? Recently, with the neurosis of Bernadette Fox in "Where’d You Go, Bernadette." At one point in the movie, Bernadette’s mentor tells her, “People like you must create. If you don’t create, you will become a menace to society.” It took me a long time to realize that about myself.
Describe yourself in five words. Trying fairly hard most days.
What is your idea of happiness? Hanging out with a lot of puppies. By a lot I mean at least 20.
What is your favorite movie? "Pootie Tang."
Who is your style icon? My big sister, Georgette. We grew up shopping at Frenchy’s … basically a store filled with what we assumed were all the clothes “rich Americans” threw away. We’d dig in big bins full of stuff to find treasure. My sister was basically the queen at putting these outfits together.
What do you most regret? My regret is not one regret, but rather the sum of all the little regrets that eat at me at times. The time I argued with a friend over a guy. The times I exploded on my kids because I wasn’t taking care of myself. The times I unfairly took out my personal frustrations on my husband. The times I refused to listen to the other person’s perspective with empathy. Those are tough.
What question do you wish I'd asked? Do you like jokes?
What would the answer be? No. Not to be confused with comedy. I love comedy.