TESTED RECIPE
Rose Vise’s Sweet Potato Pie
“You won’t find much debate among Washington Parish cooks about whether sweet potato or pumpkin pies taste better. Most of the ladies I have worked with say sweet potatoes are the hands-down favorite.” — John Coykendall
Makes 8 servings. Courtesy of Calvin Vise.
2 cups peeled, cooked and mashed sweet potatoes (best if roasted)
3 large eggs
¾ cup sweet milk (whole, full-fat milk)
½ cup cane syrup
3 tablespoons butter
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
¾ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon grated nutmeg
½ teaspoon orange or satsuma zest
1 (9-inch) unbaked pie shell
1. Preheat oven to 375 F.
2. Combine all filling ingredients in a bowl. Pour into pie shell and bake until firm, about 35-40 minutes. Cool completely before slicing.