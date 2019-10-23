TESTED RECIPE

Rose Vise’s Sweet Potato Pie

“You won’t find much debate among Washington Parish cooks about whether sweet potato or pumpkin pies taste better. Most of the ladies I have worked with say sweet potatoes are the hands-down favorite.” — John Coykendall

Makes 8 servings. Courtesy of Calvin Vise.

2 cups peeled, cooked and mashed sweet potatoes (best if roasted)

3 large eggs

¾ cup sweet milk (whole, full-fat milk)

½ cup cane syrup

3 tablespoons butter

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

¾ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon grated nutmeg

½ teaspoon orange or satsuma zest

1 (9-inch) unbaked pie shell

1. Preheat oven to 375 F.

2. Combine all filling ingredients in a bowl. Pour into pie shell and bake until firm, about 35-40 minutes. Cool completely before slicing.

