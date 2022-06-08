Jeromy Young is an accomplished artist, the owner of The Frame Shop Gallery 912 and an art instructor at Achilles Print Studio. He’s an artists first, taking his natural talent and adding a lifetime of hard work — and it shows. His work is mesmerizing.
Jeromy worked at the Frame Shop in the Oil Center during college and eventually (after some twists and turns) ended up owning it himself. It’s a beautiful space where he also teaches group and individual art lessons. He and his fiancée share studio space next door to the framing shop, where he paints his many portrait commissions and his personal work.
You can find the Frame Shop Gallery 912 on Facebook, or just go and visit them at 912 Coolidge Blvd. — it’s one of those places we should all treasure. I was fascinated the whole time and will be visiting again soon.
What was your first job? I worked for a lawn care company from 17 to 19 years old. I still get nostalgia when I smell weed eater exhaust.
Describe a typical day in your life. Wake up next to my beautiful fiancée, Jessica Moore. Our cat, Perseus, jumps onto my chest for our ritual morning cuddles. Once he’s had enough, I climb out of bed and go greet our akita, Callisto, and our other cat, Calliope. We hang out for a bit, I swallow some levothyroxine, then Callisto and I go for a walk. Afterwards I do my morning routine, and then head to the gallery where I wear multiple hats and work on paintings, framing, and teach art lessons.
What advice would you give the younger you? Dude, calm down. That intensity that you feel inside, embrace it, use it. Don’t escape, you’ll end up ensnared. Be yourself and own it.
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? There are so many that it’s nearly impossible to limit it to one event. One would be when I was 9 years old and my Dad gave me his oil paints. I immediately felt something inside, a feeling of destiny. Every time I open a tube of paint I am transported back to that moment. Another event is when I returned to work at The Frame Shop Gallery 912 after going into the world and doing a multitude of things. This full circle is how I met Jessica, now we’re engaged. It was also a reconnection with Roger Laurent, who I loved dearly, and who I purchased the business from. It was how I really began cementing myself as an artist in this community.
What values do you live by? Work hard and steady toward fulfilling your dreams. Never give up. Be authentic, respectful, patient, and have empathy for others.
What do you most appreciate? Fine works of art. This is so subjective, but I appreciate mostly the old masters. They were absolutely the greatest painters, and their compositions are unparalleled.
What is your favorite journey? The journey that I’m most obsessed with is the journey as an artist. To me the journey of an artist is about growth. You are a seeker almost never finding exactly what you’re looking for. You have to keep creating and searching through the practice of creating to find out more about yourself, to find your voice and get better technically.
Where is your favorite place to be alone? In the garage, working out and writing poetry.
What living figure most inspires you? My Mom and Dad both inspire me the most. I know where they come from, what they’ve been through, and how they persevered. My Mom is so beautiful and strong; my Dad is so full of humility.
What was the best advice you were ever given? My Mom has told me on several occasions throughout my career as an artist that, “You need to charge more, you deserve it!” This is validation that is needed. My fiancée tells me the same thing.
What book would you tell everyone to read? "Steppenwolf" by Hermann Hesse
What is the best thing about where you live? I live in a neighborhood with lots of streets so there are plenty of different directions to walk with Jessica and Callisto. It’s really multiple neighborhoods connected together. Most of my family lives within five miles, and I own a business in the Oil Center. There’s a good art community here, it’s a great home base.
How do you "let the good times roll"? By getting lost in a good videogame.
What did you want to be when you grew up? I always wanted to be an artist, I had the bug all along.
What is your motto? One life, get moving.
How would you like to be remembered? As a great painter, with my work in museums.
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? I can be really hard on myself. Self-odoubt has been the bane of my existence. I have to tell myself that I have as much right as anyone else, and this is the absolute truth.
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? Immense passion, patience, and perseverance
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? I find that I don’t do that as much as I used to when I was younger but Jessica would probably say that it’s, “yeah”, “yep”, or “ummhmm”, lol.
What is your favorite word? Verisimilitude
What do you collect? Art and books
What food could you live on for a month? Hamburgers
What would you change about yourself? If I change anything about myself, it would create a domino effect and I would no longer be me. But if there’s one thing it would be my social anxiety.
What literary, movie or cartoon character do you most identify with? Harry Haller, because of verisimilitude
Describe yourself in five words. Quiet, smoking hot magma chamber
What is your idea of happiness? Completing a painting or drawing
What is your favorite movie? "Snatch," "Interview With the Vampire," "Casino Royale," "300," "Sin City," "A Clockwork Orange," "Rumble in the Bronx," "Goodfellas," "Spirited Away," "The Usual Suspects," "Inglorious Basterds"…
What music defines who you are? Mostly 90’s music — grunge, prog metal, even gangster rap — but I listen to lots of things. Classical music plays while I’m at work, sometimes opera. While painting I switch it up depending on what it is that I’m painting. When I listen to music, I am hearing the rhythm, but I’m also thinking about the context of where this music comes from. It’s intriguing.
Who is your style icon? My nephew, Judah Young. Best style ever.
What do you most regret? Self-destruction and unnecessary detours
What question do you wish I'd asked? What is your favorite place to travel?
What would the answer be? Alaska. It is so beautiful that it’s almost absurd. If you need to clear your head, there is no better place to do it. It’s a constant state of awe.