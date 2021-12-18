Moncus Park is canceling Saturday night’s “Christmas in the Park” festivities over expected inclement weather.
The National Weather Service in Lake Charles projected a marginal to slight risk for severe storms across southwest Louisiana Saturday in association with a cold front sweeping through the area. In Lafayette, showers and potential thunderstorms are expected with winds between 10 to 15 miles per hour, with gusts up to 25 miles per hour.
Anyone who purchased tickets or parking passes in advance for Saturday can use their passes at a future night of the festival, which will run from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. nightly through Dec. 29, excluding Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Wayne Toups, the planned performer, will be rescheduled to perform during the park’s opening season in 2022, a statement said.
The holiday festival is the kick-off event for the long awaited park, a public-private partnership that’s been 15 years in the making and seen repeated delays. The 100-acre park in the heart of Lafayette will feature a playground, interactive water feature, treehouse, Veterans Memorial, dog park, amphitheater, walking trails and more.
The Christmas in the Park event includes food, crafts, photos with Santa, activities and live performances. Tickets are available for $10 in advance or $15 at the gate, with free parking and shuttle service from Cajun Field, with options to upgrade to paid parking and VIP ticket options.