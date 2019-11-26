Two dads. One rad Louisiana pad.
That's how HGTV is marketing an episode of "House Hunters" that will feature a Lafayette couple and their daughter.
Clayton Shelvin, who works as performing arts director of the Acadiana Center for the Arts, and his husband, Andy Forester, will appear with their daughter in an episode that premieres tonight.
"The day we’ve been waiting for, and dreading, has been announced," Shelvin wrote on Facebook. "Our House Hunters episode will air on November 26! Tune in as we bring a bit of Lafayette to TVs around the globe!"
The episode, "Two Dads, One Rad Louisiana Pad," premieres at 10:30 p.m. today on HGTV. An encore episode airs at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.
"A couple and their daughter move back to his hometown of Lafayette, Louisiana, and they're having trouble agreeing on a home," said the episode description. "One is eager for a house with vintage character close to the city, while the other wants something move-in ready out in the suburbs."