Can you say Mardi Gras in July?
You may not think it’s Carnival time, but, for some krewes, Mardi Gras knows no season.
Take the always amazing Krewe of Rio and its annual Sambada. The festive party was held July 20 at Le Pavillon to honor new members and to celebrate Rio’s newest queen and king, Isabella XV Mary Beth Lowry and Dom Pedro XV Matthew Trahan, who made their grand entrances on specially designed floats.
This party had all the colorful décor and sizzling summer fun you would expect. Ladies decked out in sparkling Rio attire, fantastic food, and, yes, even Champagne. The band Souled Out got the crowd moving on the dance floor. Did we dance? No. But we sure loved watching those who did.
Thank you Rio for all of your fabulous hospitality.