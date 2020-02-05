“Ultimate Veg: Easy & Delicious Meals for Everyone” by Jamie Oliver, Flatiron Books, $35, 312 pages, hardcover
If you’re among those who’ve vowed to improve your diet by eating more vegetables, you will want to check out the latest cookbook from best-selling author and television celebrity Jamie Oliver.
“Ultimate Veg: Easy & Delicious Meals for Everyone” is Oliver’s 22nd cookbook, but the first to focus on vegetable-based meals.
Oliver says he actually began writing the book eight years ago, and more recently, he traveled to vegetable-loving parts of the world to learn more about their cooking techniques. He writes that he believes basing meals around more vegetables and less meat is becoming mainstream again, pointing out that our grandparents and great-grandparents cooked that way by default.
He also suggests growing some of your own vegetables, even if you’ve only got a balcony or pot for the plants.
“In my experience, if you grow something, you’re far more likely to eat it — this applies to kids and adults alike,” he writes.
While Oliver is a native of England who lives in London and Essex, his cookbook’s recipes have ingredients easy to find in the United States. There are recipes for curries and stews; pies, parcels and bakes; soups and sandwiches; what Oliver calls “traybakes,” (think pizza and other such dishes); rice and noodles; pasta; salads; burgers and fritters; one-pan wonders; brunch dishes; and nibbles.
Among the easy-to-make recipes are Amazing Veggie Chili, Rippled Smoothie Bowls, Crunchy Summer Rolls, Mushroom Stroganoff and Sweet Leek Carbonara. All the recipes include the nutritional breakdown per serving and are accompanied by a full-color photograph of the completed dish.
“Ultimate Veg” is filled with flavorful, easy-to-make recipes sure to appeal to everyone in the family.