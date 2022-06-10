A new exhibition called "Painting Rent" at the Acadiana Center for the Arts celebrates the prolific career of a Lafayette artist who rarely pursued attention for his works.
Olin John "Leroy" Evans earned what little income he had by selling his artwork to a close circle of life-long patrons, often just in time for a rent payment, but rarely was exhibited during his lifetime. After he died in September of natural causes at the age of 71, his supporters came together to loan his works to the Acadiana Center for the Arts for a summer exhibition in the main gallery.
"He was so prolific," said Jaik Faulk, the nonprofit organization's curator. "I worked with his local patrons and lifelong friends and folks who had known him through the years to put together a show that I feel he would have chosen."
Evans is remembered by friends and family as a recluse, leaving his apartment only to bike around downtown or stop at the library or a coffee shop. He read voraciously and widely and listened to music from a huge collection of jazz and classical CDs.
“He would go nuts if he couldn’t paint,” said his longtime friend Barry Ancelet in a September interview, “or if he lacked materials. Sometimes Leroy would paint on any flat surface — plywood or Masonite — if he had no other material. Sometimes we would buy him materials just so he would stay sane.”
The image of Evans himself painted a passing, quirky picture to most people who saw him peddling on two wheels around downtown. He was, in fact, an artist who had a small but impassioned group of devotees, some of whom believe his artwork is immortal even if the man was not. Among them was Ancelet, a renowned Cajun folklorist and professor emeritus at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and Evans’ friend from the Class of 1969 at Cathedral Carmel High School.
Evans, who spoke French, often referenced Cajun songs and folklore in his acrylic paintings.
"He was very well-acquainted with our culture," Faulk said. "His love of narrative and allegory was apparent in these pieces along with the theater of life — these ups and downs of everybody in general. We can certainly see ourselves in some of this, but it's theater. It's very amplified."
Evans oftentimes sold his works from his room at the former Less Pay Motel at Lafayette's Four Corners, where for years he lived — and painted — in Room 151. He moved away awhile and returned — unhappily, he told everyone — to the second floor. There, his patrons, who included some well-connected Lafayette people, would visit the notorious, rundown motel to buy whatever Evans painted.
Ancelet purchased perhaps 15 pieces from Evans over the years, including paintings he gave to his children.
Although Evans' work sold well, he struggled in the company of others and "couldn't schmooze at all," according to Dr. Jim Adams, a physician who sometimes acted as Evans' agent.
The doctor said in a September interview that Evans may have been bipolar, although Evans was never diagnosed to anyone's knowledge. Sometimes Evans could communicate with others; sometimes he could not communicate at all, Adams said. Other times, Evans suffered from "emotional explosions" among his circle of friends.
“When you start looking at his paintings, you can see when his bipolar turns to the dark side. You will see darkened images” — Adams recollected one such painting of a dog — “where you know Leroy is coming right through that dog.”
One section of the Acadiana Center for the Arts' exhibition features unfinished paintings that show a glimpse into Evans' process. Also on display are a book of ideas for paintings and a book of haiku poetry.
Some of Evans' unfinished paintings appear to be at least 30 years old, Faulk said, based on the age of the canvas and the dust collected on the paintings.
"They were definitely worked on with a love of the pursuit," Faulk said, "doing that job of holding a mirror up to life, and I think that's a tough pursuit for any artist."
"Painting Rent" opens Saturday and continues through Aug. 13 at the Acadiana Center for the Arts at 101 W. Vermilion St.
The exhibition will be one of several available for free public viewing throughout downtown Lafayette during the Second Saturday ArtWalk, which happens from 5 to 7 p.m. Learn more at facebook.com/artwalk.downtownlft.
Staff writer Ken Stickney contributed to this report.