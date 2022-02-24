Flora Young, who is 75 years old, is quite a star on TikTok. A recent check showed she has more than 215,000 followers and 5.5 million likes. She uses the platform to encourage those in toxic and abusive relationships to leave and find happiness.
It was her granddaughter who in-troduced her to TikTok, a social media platform usually associated with younger influencers, and Flora just loves the fun they have together making the videos. She had no idea she would go viral, and it took her a while to realize she could read the comments people left. She gets praise from her followers for her motivating (and adorable) content, and is fulfilled knowing she is helping women across the globe.
Having left her own emotionally abusive marriage in the 1970s when she had three children, Flora found her strength and followed her own path. Today she is happy, in a good relationship, loves her family deeply, and is feisty, funny and completely Flora.
She’s a joy to spend time with; her honesty and fun attitude are contagious. You can find her on TikTok @youwishiwasyourgranny
What was your first job? When I was about 17 years old, I took EKGs at Opelousas General Hospital.
Describe a typical day in your life. I wake up at 9 a.m. and drink coffee slowly — at least until 11:00 — and then my companion, George, and I think about where we want to go to lunch. After having lunch, I do chores around the house, go for a walk, read a memoir, and visit with my kids and grandkids.
What advice would you give the younger you? I would tell myself to not to get married so young.
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? Being a mother to my three children.
What values do you live by? Be compassionate and loving to others, be honest, and live a simple life and don’t live for material things.
What do you most appreciate? I appreciate my family.
What is your favorite journey? Going camping at campgrounds in small towns and being around nature.
Where is your favorite place to be alone? I like to go in the camper, even in the yard, and have my coffee alone.
What was the best advice you were ever given? My parents advised me to not get into debt.
What book would you tell everyone to read? "Angela’s Ashes"
What is the best thing about where you live? The people are very friendly. I grew up speaking French and love to meet people every now and then who speak French, too.
How do you "let the good times roll"? Going out to eat or going to my kids’ houses or having them over.
What did you want to be when you grew up? Times were different. I really didn’t think of that when I was growing up. By the time I should have been thinking of a career, I was married.
What is your motto? Don’t let people take advantage of you and stand up for yourself.
How would you like to be remembered? I don’t care if anyone remembers me, except for my children. I hope they remember me as someone who always tried to help them and who was not intrusive.
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? Having given up bras decades ago, wearing the same shirt style every day (button-down and no sleeves), and not listening to any-thing a man tells me to do!
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? Cher and I love you.
What is your favorite word? The “f-word” but I shouldn’t admit that! (The reason is that is the only word I know that is the “baddest” word!!)
What do you collect? Nothing, but I used to collect frogs. Then one day, I decided I had enough of collecting and of having too much stuff in my house. I had a garage sale and got rid of everything but the bare minimum.
What food could you live on for a month? Soups. All kinds.
What would you change about yourself? I wish I could learn to say “no” more often.
Describe yourself in five words. Headstrong, loving, giving, minimalistic, simple
What is your idea of happiness? When my children are all healthy and doing well.
What is your favorite movie? "Bridges of Madison County."
What music defines who you are? “I Will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor.
Who is your style icon? I don’t have a style icon. I only wear what is cool and comfortable.
What do you most regret? I regret that I got married so young and then after the divorce, that I was sometimes impatient with the children when they were growing up.
What question do you wish I'd asked? How did you get started on TikTok and what do you like most about TikTok?
What would the answer be? My granddaughter suggested we make a TikTok, and I accidentally went viral. I like it so much now because it gives me and my granddaughter something to do together and connect. I also like to use TikTok to encourage women to be strong and leave abusive relationships.