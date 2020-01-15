Tragedy brings some of the "Black Ink Crew: Chicago" cast to New Orleans on Wednesday night's episode of the VH1 reality series.
Star Charmaine Walker's mother, Glenda Walker, who lived in Slidell, died in October. Several of her castmates traveled to Louisiana to support Walker, her husband, Nick Bey, and Walker's father, Michael Walker.
"As Charmaine prepares for her mother’s funeral (in New Orleans), concerns grow for her Dad, who’s struggling to come to terms with Glenda’s death," the show synopsis states."The 2nd City crew and Ryan head to New Orleans for the burial, but Don and Phor are not invited. Back in Chicago, Prince brokers a truce with his ex, and Phor spends quality time with his alleged daughter."
Walker and Bey are expecting a baby in March. The reality star opened her own tattoo shop, 2nd City Ink, in Chicago in October after leaving the 9MAG shop.
The show airs at 7 p.m.