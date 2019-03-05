The sun came out but the temperature was chilly when the King's Parade rolled through Lafayette Tuesday morning.
Parade-watchers wrapped in coats and blankets didn't seem to care as they caught beads, balls, horns, hoops, stuffed toys and more plastic beads than they knew what to do with.
Riley Bergeron, 13, and Addie Hutnik, 12, both of Sunset Beach, North Carolina, dressed in costumes with colorful hats, got into the fun begging for Mardi Gras throws on Johnston Street.
It was Riley's second Mardi Gras in Lafayette, her grandmother, Kim Bergeron of Lafayette, said. This year, she brought her friend, Addie.
The girls caught tons of little stuffed animals, balls and big, big beads at the Queen's Parade on Monday night and the King's Parade on Tuesday, Riley said.
Marco and Jody Gonzalez of Modesto, California, experienced their first Mardi Gras, starting in New Orleans last weekend and wrapping up visiting friends in Lafayette on Tuesday, catching the parades at Johnston and Vermilion streets.
"I like this better than the city," Jody said.
"I like the family atmosphere," Marco added.
Both said they love Louisiana food. Marco especially loves boiled crawfish. Jody has a special affinity for shrimp and grits.