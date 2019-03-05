ACA.lafmardi.030619
Buy Now

A parade-goer catches beads during the King's Parade on Johnston Street in Lafayette, La., for Mardi Gras, March 5, 2019.

The sun came out but the temperature was chilly when the King's Parade rolled through Lafayette Tuesday morning.

Parade-watchers wrapped in coats and blankets didn't seem to care as they caught beads, balls, horns, hoops, stuffed toys and more plastic beads than they knew what to do with.

ACA.lafmardi.030619
Buy Now

Riley Bergeron, 13, left, and Addie Hutnik, 12, both of Sunset Beach, North Carolina, are spending Mardi Gras in Lafayette, Louisiana, March 5, 2019.

Riley Bergeron, 13, and Addie Hutnik, 12, both of Sunset Beach, North Carolina, dressed in costumes with colorful hats, got into the fun begging for Mardi Gras throws on Johnston Street.

It was Riley's second Mardi Gras in Lafayette, her grandmother, Kim Bergeron of Lafayette, said. This year, she brought her friend, Addie.

The girls caught tons of little stuffed animals, balls and big, big beads at the Queen's Parade on Monday night and the King's Parade on Tuesday, Riley said.

ACA.lafmardi.030619
Buy Now

Marco and Jody Gonzalez of Modesto, California, spent the weekend enjoying Mardi Gras in New Orleans and finished the celebration March 5, 2019, in Lafayette, La.

Marco and Jody Gonzalez of Modesto, California, experienced their first Mardi Gras, starting in New Orleans last weekend and wrapping up visiting friends in Lafayette on Tuesday, catching the parades at Johnston and Vermilion streets.

"I like this better than the city," Jody said.

"I like the family atmosphere," Marco added.

ACA.lafmardi.030619
Buy Now

David Hutnik of North Carolina begs for Mardi Gras throws during the King's Parade in Lafayette, La., March 5, 2019.

Both said they love Louisiana food. Marco especially loves boiled crawfish. Jody has a special affinity for shrimp and grits.

Follow Claire Taylor on Twitter, @ClaireTaylorACA

View comments