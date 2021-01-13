Tanya Zaunbrecher is a mother, wife, and a registered interior designer at the company she runs with her husband, Zaunbrecher Design. The couple work together and play together. They are currently the King and Queen of the Krewe of Carnival en Rio — even though Mardi Gras festivities are cancelled, they are still royalty and their reign will continue an extra year.
Tanya describes her job as solving problems; she wants to bring out the individuality of people in their interior design and know that they will be happy in their space for years to come. She is wonderfully in the moment, loves learning and is always looking for the fun to be had in the everyday stuff.
You can find out more about the beautiful work from Zaunbrecher Design on Facebook and at zaunbrecherdesign.com, and next week we’ll find out more about her business partner, and husband Gil Zaunbrecher.
What was your first job? Sales Clerk at Brasseaux’s Nursery
Describe a typical day in your life. Bring kids to school/sitter, coffee time, pilates, work, quick lunch followed by a walk downtown, back to work, try to squeeze in another walk before preparing for kids’ afternoon activities/homework, housework while dinner is being prepared, visit with kids before getting them off to bed, sometimes more work, then quiet time.
What advice would you give the younger you? Learn more, worry less.
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? Surviving germ cell cancer in my late 20s changed my perception of life and what I think is important.
What values do you live by? Open-mindedness, optimism, honesty
What do you most appreciate? My family
What is your favorite journey? Always the one with great scenery.
Where is your favorite place to be alone? My front porch.
What living figure most inspires you? Cortney Novogratz
What was the best advice you were ever given? No task is beneath you.
What book would you tell everyone to read? I just read a book on celery juice. Read something that gives you more knowledge.
What is the best thing about where you live? It is full of beautiful trees and landscapes that make for an enjoyable neighborhood walk. It’s also in very close proximity to work, school, restaurants and grocery stores.
How do you "let the good times roll"? It would have to be with members of the Krewe of Carnival en Rio. I am actively involved and participate in all of their events throughout the year.
What did you want to be when you grew up? A cardiovascular surgeon
What is your motto? Do what you love, love what you do.
How would you like to be remembered? I would like to be remembered as a good mother to my children, a friend, a mentor, an advocate for beautiful spaces.
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? I look for a boost of optimism and celebrate the small wins.
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? Plants, navy/black clothing, any tool to be creative.
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? "That’s amazing!"
What is your favorite word? Awesome
What do you collect? Art
What food could you live on for a month? Grilled salmon with salad
What would you change about yourself? I would love to be more spontaneous.
What literary, movie or cartoon character do you most identify with? Currently, anything about navigating life with kids. So, a little bit of Kate in “I Don’t Know How She Does It”, Debbie in “This is 40” and sprinkle some “Bad Moms” in there.
Describe yourself in five words. Empathetic, creative, resourceful, short, determined
What is your idea of happiness? My idea of happiness is to be healthy, be grateful, and to always do something that is fun.
What is your favorite movie? "Dirty Dancing" — it never gets old.
What music defines who you are? A range of soulful ballads to high energy dance music.
Who is your style icon? Sarah Jessica Parker
What do you most regret? Not moving out of state for a while
What question do you wish I'd asked? What do you have too many of?
What would the answer be? Throw pillows