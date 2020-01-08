The New Orleans Saints won’t go marching in to the Super Bowl.

That’s a serious bummer.

But it’s not all bleak and bleary. The Ragin’ Cajuns collected a post season win in the LendingTree Bowl. Next week LSU’s Tigers will take on Clemson for the national championship, and we’ve got high hopes.

But wait, there’s more: Louisiana’s national holiday is upon us. Color it purple (justice), green (faith) and gold (power) and call it Mardi Gras.

I’ve been to Mardi Gras parades, a few Courir de Mardi Gras and one Mardi Gras Ball. Admittedly, I haven’t done any such things in a while. I wonder sometimes if I’m getting too comfortable.

My indoctrination/education came from those times I partook of Mardi Gras if only as a bead catcher or as a placer of coin in the palm of a masked and muddy Mardi Gras.

There’s also the many stories I’ve written about it over the years since I got here in the early 1990s. I think I understand Mardi Gras — you know, traditions, history and all — well enough to answer any tourist’s questions.

Even so, the one thing I just don’t get is that the date of Mardi Gras changes every year. Not the day of the week; the number of the day of the week and even the week itself.

So here we are again. This is the time of year when people will say and/or ask: Mardi Gras is early this year(?). Mardi Gras is late this year(?).

According to the Internet and practical experience, carnival time can swing from Feb. 3 to March 9. And back again.

Some dates never change.

Christmas is always Dec. 25th. Veterans Day is always Nov. 11th. The Fourth of July is always July 4. Pearl Harbor Day is Dec. 7.

And Halloween is always Oct. 31, at least until some overzealous do-gooder gets a bill passed to ban it altogether. And, speaking of which, Friday the 13th is always on Friday the 13th.

My birthday, your birthday are always the same dates. I won’t be around, but I imagine that when I die, the date will remain the same.

Seems to me Mardi Gras has its own calendar.

That said, however, the fluidity of Mardi Gras doesn’t have the corner on befuddlements regarding the space-time continuum and man’s inability to not tinker with anything and everything in the world and beyond.

Equally befuddling are Leap Year, Standard Time, Daylight Saving Time and Thursday Night Football.

And then there’s the whole Electoral College deal. But I digress.

This year Mardi Gras day, Fat Tuesday, if you will, is Feb. 25. Does the date make it a medium-late Mardi Gras? Next year it’s Feb. 16, in case you wondered.

To be honest, I do know why Mardi Gras jumps around and it has to do with the way Easter does the same thing. You can also throw in the mix the Jewish Passover, which was celebrated on the first full moon following the vernal equinox, which I imagine has something to do with pagans.

Still, I’ve always thought it was a disservice to Jesus to move his death and resurrection dates around on the calendar. I mean, Jesus’ birthday is etched in stone, why not everything else related to Him, especially the day He died?

Way back in the day, Mardi Gras was known as Lupercalia by the Romans before Christianity got a toehold on folks. It was named after their god of fertility, held in February and followed by a 40-day fast.

I imagine the bread and circus program usually dropped on the rowdy masses ran its course, so as pagans found Christ and Catholicism, the Church decided to let them keep their party and keep the peace.

So, the Church went on to Christianize the raucous revelry and they allowed the newly minted Christians to keep their celebration and named the already practiced 40-day fast Lent.

What better way to recover from the Christmas and New Year’s party season and requisite indulgences than to saunter into Mardi Gras.

At least you know you’ve got 40 days to recover.