Many places around town are hosting “late night” pop-up events: special happenings that offer fun activities outside of their normal musings. On Friday, June 28, Reve Coffee Roasters downtown hosted Reve After Hours presents Will Stagg and Friends. The event featured a standup comedy lineup (hosted by Will Stagg), specialty cocktails, a DJ and art installations.
Stagg is a native of Lake Aurthur, but has called Chicago home for the past five years. He enjoys coming back to Acadiana to visit and gather friends together for events such as this one. “I love the audience and the energy people in Lafayette have,” he says. “It gives me an excuse to do what I love and also visit family.”