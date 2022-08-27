Lafayette author Gayle Webre is using her debut children’s book, “When I Was an Alligator,” and its “curious Cajun kid” to bring a taste of Louisiana’s wetlands to a national audience at the National Book Festival in Washington, D.C.
Webre was one of two authors chosen by the state library’s Louisiana Center for the Book to represent Louisiana at the Sept. 3 event.
The National Book Festival, hosted by the Library of Congress, is an annual literary celebration that brings together authors, poets, illustrators and readers for a packed day of book signings, talks and readings. The festival began in 2001, per the Library of Congress’s website.
Webre said she’s “honored and flabbergasted” that she gets to represent the state on a national stage.
“Surreal is the best word…This whole thing has been almost nothing but fun,” the author said.
Webre’s debut book follows a “curious Cajun kid” as she transforms into a series of animals, including an alligator and heron, and learns about the creatures and the wetlands. It was published in October 2020 by UL Press.
While still fresh to the writing world, Webre is no stranger to reading. Her paternal grandfather, Sam Greneaux, was a teacher from Marksville and instilled a love of reading in Webre that has persisted throughout her life.
The author spent 25 years as an educator with the Lafayette Parish School System, working primarily in the gifted program creating and teaching enrichment curriculums. Webre said she’s seen how transformative it is when a child develops a love of reading early on and reads often.
“[Reading] gives kids experiences they wouldn’t get. It taps their imaginations, builds their vocabulary and helps them relate to other kids,” she said.
At the end of her teaching career, Webre said she was looking for a new way to pass the time, in addition to spoiling her five grandchildren. The various pieces of “When I Was an Alligator” had been rattling around in her brain for years, and after stumbling on a local Society for Children's Writers and Illustrators panel in fall 2018 she decided to take the plunge.
“When I Was an Alligator” had three primary inspirations, she said.
The first was “The Little Rabbit Who Wanted Red Wings,” by Carolyn Sherwin Bailey, a favorite book her grandfather kept at his home.
The second was a field trip Webre took with her gifted students to the National Wetlands Research Center in Lafayette; even as a lifelong Louisianan, Webre said she was blown away at the complexity of the wetlands ecosystem and intricacy of studying it.
The third inspiration, fittingly, came from a child in Webre’s life. One day during a visit, Webre’s then-4-year-old great nephew Sawyer said, “Aunt Gayle, when I was an alligator…” and regaled her with tales of his imagined adventures. His dream became the basis for her main character’s magical transformations.
From conception to publication, Webre’s book journey took about two years. She said she “loved the challenge” of learning the industry, from how to write to landing a publishing contract.
Webre went through round after round of manuscript edits as she sought out the exact right words to both encapsulate the whimsy of her character’s magical transformations and accurately reflect the creatures’ lives in our local wetlands. Everything was backed by hours of research and vetted by a local research biologist, she said.
“[The Acadiana Children's Book Writers and Illustrators] has a critique group…I also have a book club and my husband, and they heard one iteration of this story after another. It was very complicated to get it written. People think 480 words — how hard can it be? But every word has to count. Every word is important,” she said.
Webre tapped a fellow Louisiana girl, Houma-native Drew Beech, who is now based in Chattanooga, Tennessee to illustrate the book. Children’s picture books are all about the synergy between the art and the text — together the two create a full experience, she said.
“You see the onomatopoeia on every page? Drew and I went back and forth for three days on what font to choose for that — that’s how detailed this is,” she said.
Her book is sold around the state and Gulf Coast in children’s stores, independent bookstores, museums and wetlands-adjacent businesses, like bayou tour services.
In-person events were stunted by the COVID-19 pandemic, but Webre said whether through a Zoom reading with a school or small in-person events, seeing children’s eyes sparkle as they embraced her book was thrilling. It’s the same feeling she used to get as a teacher when a student finally nailed a concept, she said.
Always a teacher at heart, Webre said she included reader questions in the book’s back matter and additional teaching materials on her website to give parents and educators more opportunities to talk about the wetlands and its creatures with young readers.
A second book centered around Webre’s “curious Cajun kid” character, “When I Was a Pelican” is already in the works. The book is slated for publication by UL Press this spring.