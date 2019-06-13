"Pirouette. Change your spot. OK, now, fumble the ball."
Those are the words Clare Cook said Tuesday to Michael Gasper as he practiced a solo dance routine at Basin Arts in downtown Lafayette.
"Think of the intention," she told him. "You dream of being a rockstar football player."
Cook's choreography pairs graceful, fluid movements with positions normally reserved for a more aggressive sport.
The routine is just one piece from Sports Suites, a collection of sports-inspired dances that will be performed this fall during ambush, pop-up shows at local sporting events and formal evening performances at the Acadiana Center for the Arts.
"Each dance will take inspiration from gender roles, macho-ism, teamwork, rivalry and competition that is pervasive in sports culture," Cook said. "Sometimes humorous, sometimes satirical, sometimes biting, sometimes earnest, this project will use the intersection of sports and dance to showcase the striking similarities between these two movement genres, ultimately revealing the many shades of our universal human experience when faced with competition."
This innovative dance project wouldn't be happening without a local grant program known as ArtSpark.
Cook doesn't just credit ArtSpark for financial assistance to produce Sports Suites. She also credits an ArtSpark grant she received three years ago with providing her with the networking opportunities and business skills necessary to turn her passion into a paying profession for local dancers like Gasper.
Cook opened Basin Arts, her downtown studio for dance and other creative arts, several months after receiving the 2016 ArtSpark grant. Now, she leads a professional dance company known as the Basin Dance Collective that trains and compensates dancers for their performances.
It's something Cook at one point didn't think was possible in Acadiana.
"ArtSpark was hugely instrumental in me realizing the impact and potential of what I could do," Cook said. "It was really that ArtSpark-funded show I did in 2016 catching on and the opportunities that came out of it that made me rethink things, made me think there's a community here I could commit to."
Cook had just returned to her hometown of Lafayette after living and dancing in New York City for 10 years when she applied for the 2016 grant. She said ArtSpark helped her realize Acadiana's potential for professional dance; she'd previously only considered the possibilities in a major metropolitan area.
This year's grant is allowing Cook to create something that pushes the limits of traditional dance and engages sports fans who may not be exposed to such performances otherwise. It's also allowing her to pay the dancers involved in the project.
"I'm super grateful to be part of a professional dance company in south Louisiana," Gasper said. "I've taught dance for years, but now that I'm part of the company, I'm training more and learning more and becoming a better dancer. I'm getting to focus on myself. Usually I'm focused on giving so much to everybody else. Here, I'm being pushed to be better."
Now in its sixth year, ArtSpark provides Acadiana artists with stipends for specific, short-term projects to benefit their work and the community. Each artist receives $1,000 to $5,000 through the program and also attends career development workshops through the Opportunity Machine and gives three hours of community outreach.
"Artists, writers, musicians, and performers — like any kind of entrepreneur — face the daily struggle of forging a life and career out of pure passion and vision," said Samuel Oliver, executive director of the Acadiana Center for the Arts. "By providing support to these individuals, we are investing in the future of our region, watering the seeds that can grow into definitive pieces of our life and culture today and for generations to come."
The grants are administered by the Acadiana Center for the Arts and funded through the Lafayette Economic Development Authority.
"Because art is a component of economic development, in addition to playing a significant role in our community's cultural identity, the creative thought process that makes our citizens great entrepreneurs is also reflected in the output of our arts community," said Gregg Gothreaux, president and CEO of LEDA. "We want to see our local artist network grow and we support our allies, such as the AcA, who are on the front lines of arts promotions.”
Cook was one of 12 artists to receive the ArtSpark stipend this year. The other artists include:
- Gina Aswell for a dance, design, visual arts and crafts project in St. Landry Parish
- Alicia Chaisson for a theater project in Lafayette Parish
- Susan David for a theater, media arts, design, folklife, visual arts and crafts project in Lafayette Parish
- Lynda Frese for a visual arts and craft project in St. Martin Parish
- Denise Gallagher for a visual arts and crafts and literature project in Lafayette Parish
- Brecky Thomas-Lavigne for a visual arts and crafts and folklife project in Evangeline Parish
- Terrance Michael Morgan for a dance, literature, music and theater project in Iberia Parish
- Chris Pavlik for a visual arts and crafts project in Lafayette Parish
- Patricia Drury Sidman for a theater project in Lafayette
- James D. K. Tancill for a visual arts and crafts and media arts project in Lafayette Parish
- Jordan Vidrine for a media arts and music project in St. Landry Parish