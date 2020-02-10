On Feb. 1, nonprofit organization Love of People held its third annual Bubbles and Blues Gala, a fundraiser for Blue Monday Mission. Blue Monday Mission’s services provide life care services for aging, retired and elder musicians and artists in our community.
The event had a second line from the Lafayette Science Museum to Rock 'n' Bowl. The grand marshal was Gerald Gruenig. The night started with bubbles and appetizers at the Science Museum and ended with live music by Roddie Romero and Marc Broussard. Non-performers and performers came out to support, get dressed up and sip bubbles with their friends.