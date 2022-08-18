Acadiana chefs and home cooks have done just about everything imaginable with boudin — stuffing the spicy pork and rice sausage into egg rolls, king cakes and everything in between.
Yet Kelsey Leger might be the first one to make oyster boudin.
"I don't know what that looks like, exactly," Leger said. "That's usually how I work. I just have an idea and figure it out. It might be a play on something you get at the corner store — but different, kind of like seafood boudin, I guess?"
Oyster boudin is one of the dishes Leger is working on for the second dinner for a new supper club coming to Acadiana this fall.
Peat & Pearls, which is launching across eight cities in the South, will highlight local producers and chefs at monthly dinners in each market that center around a different theme each season.
"You're starting to see a hunger for these kinds of experiential dining events to return," said T.S. Strickland, who's behind the new supper club. "We're trying to fill that gap in the market and do something that's really focused on this idea of highlighting local producers and a sense of place and belonging as opposed to just a high-end dining experience."
The regional supper club is launching in seven other markets across the South — Pensacola, Florida; Athens, Georgia; Knoxville, Tennessee; Lexington, Kentucky; Bentonville, Arkansas; McKinney, Texas; and the Research Triangle area of North Carolina.
Peat & Pearls will include monthly dinners in each market as well as quarterly dinners that bring together chefs from the eight regions for a special event that's focused on that season's featured ingredients.
Strickland said he wanted to include Lafayette in his regional supper club because of its size and food scene.
"You look at a place like Lafayette, and there's a lot of chefs with a desire to tell the story of the food scene a little bit better," Strickland said. "Most of the markets we're in are very similar. They're not big cities, but they're markets that are growing. There's an established food scene that's starting to mature."
Gulf oysters are the seasonal ingredient highlighted during the fall dinners, including the two planned for October and November in the Acadiana area.
The first Peat & Pearls event in the Lafayette fall supper series will be hosted by Jeremy Conner, chef-partner of Spoonbill Watering Hole & Restaurant and owner of an artisanal sea salt business, Cellar Salt Co.
Conner is still finalizing the menu for his Oct. 13 dinner but is certain of what the cocktail hour will look like.
"There will be champagne and oysters for guests on arrival," Conner said. "That is a must."
He's also planning to make an oyster soup that he describes as turning "oysters into soup with no adulteration" and a caramel macchiato cheesecake with seasonal fruit.
"With any of my menus, there's going to be a core of traditional Southern cooking," Conner said. "That remains true, but I've wanted to bring a broader view of what Southern cooking is. There will be some things that guests will be inherently familiar with, flavor profile wise, from unexpected sources."
Leger, who is hosting the November dinner, is currently opening a coffee shop called Honeycomb Café in Grand Coteau.
She has been involved in several notable restaurants, including One Lucky Duck in New York City; Boucherie in New Orleans; and Saint Street Inn, French Press and Scratch Farm Kitchen in Lafayette.
"I'm honored they reached out to me to do a dinner like this," Leger said. "I'm enjoying all of the things I'm learning about oysters. That's a subject I haven't gotten to dive into. There are some people doing a lot of work on coastal restoration with oysters."
Leger plans to dish out more than a great meal during her event. She's hoping stories about the ecosystems and producers behind the scenes might inspire others to care more about what they eat.
"Food is political," she said. "We can all learn together and see food for what it is. It's more than what it seems."
Tickets are now on sale for Conner's Oct. 13 event at the John Nickerson House Event Center at 310 N. Sterling St. A $150 ticket includes a multi-course meal with wine pairings.
Tickets and details for Leger's November dinner, which will also feature chef Matthew Pettus, will be available soon.
Memberships are also available to the supper series, which grant early access to tickets for each monthly and quarterly events as well as a 20% discount on tickets to all events. Memberships range from $55 to $75 per year.
Visit peatandpearls.com to learn more.