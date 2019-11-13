A lifetime of fishing has landed Jimmy Domengeaux in the Louisiana State Archives in Baton Rouge.
And, no, it’s not a world record catch or an unbelievable fish story about the one that got away that put him there.
It was his eye.
After six decades of chasing fish in the Atchafalaya Basin and south Louisiana marshes, Domengeaux began to take as much notice of the environment where he sought his catch as he did the catch itself.
And from now until Dec. 27, you can see breathtaking photographs of our unique waterways at the Louisiana State Archives, 3851 Essen Lane. An opening reception will be 3-6 p.m. Thursday and includes a special performance by musician Michael Doucet.
“I spend a lot of weekend time and after work time in the Atchafalaya Basin, mainly, and on the marsh,” said Domengeaux, who, when not lawyering, also takes to the marsh in Vermilion Parish around the hamlet of Henry. “But I’ve cruised all over Vermilion, like Pecan Island or Henry. Pretty much those two places.”
But his focus was always on fishing. Domengeaux readily admits nature photography wasn’t what he set out to do.
“Our primary goal was to catch all the fish we could and fish early and late," he said. "And although we’d take a glance at the sunset or the sunrise, or just look at the beautiful trees, it was mainly about the sport of fishing.”
After nearly six decades chasing fish, Domengeaux came to a realization.
“As I’ve gotten older, I’m saying take a step back,” he said. “I mean, the fish are always going to be there, but you might not ever see that sunset again. It’s something to be preserved, something to see. I’d like to share that with people that don’t go there.”
Domengeaux chooses the times of day when the sun best paints the sky, water and land.
“I like the early and the late, you know, like early dawn and dusk,” he said. “It just brings these special feelings to light. The vistas are never the same. There’s always something different even though it may be the same general area.”
Like Joni Mitchell, Domengeaux also considers clouds.
“I look for the clouds, that’s my main thing," he said. "If it’s a blue moon day, I don’t even want to take pictures because you don’t have that interaction between the cloud cover and sunset and the landscape. The clouds just bring in so many different hues. Sometimes a lot of it is luck.”
Domengeaux has always had a camera on board during his fishing expeditions. He uses a Canon E05 “but a lot of my images are with an Apple iPhone 7 Plus,” he said. You’d never know it by the photos.
I asked Domengeaux what people can get out of the exhibition.
“Pride and respect for the Atchafalaya Swamp, primarily," he said. "It’s our natural heritage. It’s right there, to be seen, to be grasped and to be loved. And the marshes speak for themselves. The marsh is so beautiful.”
There’s an environmental issue at hand, too.
“Over the years, I’ve represented a bunch of crawfishermen and I got to learn about the changes of the swamp, the different water levels over the years and what they’ve known and what their fathers have taught them and what their concerns are now,” he said. “It’s been challenged by development, pipelines, by the Corps of Engineers trying to micro-analyze river flow.
“They’re trying to control the river. I’m not a hydrologist so I can’t really say exactly how to do it. But a lot of the natural bodies have been choked by oilfield canals. The small banks block the natural flow and basically have caused a lot of problems in a lot of the swamp areas and killed some of the swamp because it’s not getting the natural flow. There are areas that are silted-up that probably won’t be accessible for 10 years.”
The photographs speak to these issues.
“When you see the beauty of the swamp and the marshes and realize that they can either die or be altered in a negative way in a short period of time without the proper management or respect, then people need to see what it really is now," he said. “And, hopefully not let it become an ecological disaster in the future.”