The Lafayette Garden Club kicked off the 2019-2020 year by awarding its Garden of the Month and Civic Pride honors for November.
The Garden of the Month award went to Thomas Gott, 308 Cautillion Drive, Youngsville. Gott's colorful garden has an eye-catching fall theme, filled with a variety of colorful chrysanthemums, pansies, snapdragons, pentas, irises, hydrangeas and milkweed tastefully set around a flowing fountain, cute fall yard décor and a Southern favorite, the sweet olive.
Don’s Specialty Meats in Carencro was presented with the Civic Pride Award for November. It showcases a sugar kettle water feature surrounded by an array of beautiful and colorful coleus, pansies, snapdragons, lilies of the Nile, pentas, azaleas, compacta holly, butterfly bush, a magnolia tree and much more. The design and plants are chosen by Mark “Aubrey” Cole, and planted and carefully tended by the employees.