FRIDAY
NOLA ROUGE AT LOUISIANA PIPELINERS GUMBO COOK-OFF: 4 p.m., Parc International, 200 Garfield St., Lafayette.
SATURDAY
CHINESE NEW YEAR CELEBRATION: 10 a.m., Lafayette Jockey Lot Flea Market, 3011 N.W. Evangeline Thruway, Lafayette. The restaurant area will transform into a festive Chinese garden where customers can dine and hear music by the Lil’ Easy Band. Also, free balloon art for the kids, and for the adults, a special concoction available at the bar. Traditional chocolate coins, music and food.
ASIAN FESTIVAL OF ACADIANA: 2 p.m., Parc International, 200 Garfield St., Lafayette. Celebrate Lunar New Year and Asian culture in Acadiana.
MARGARITA CRAWL TESTING EVENT: 2 p.m., downtown Lafayette.
MURDER AT MARDI GRAS: 6:30 p.m., Esprit de Coeur, 402 Garfield St., Lafayette. The murder mysteries play out over hors d'oeuvres and a themed dinner. A prize package for the top sleuths of the evening.
SUNDAY
THE BOUTIQUE BRIDAL SHOW: 1 p.m., 1913 Kaliste Saloom Road, Lafayette. Informal Q&A with area wedding experts, with special guests photographer Catherine Guidry and wedding coordinator Hannah Trahan from Southern Couture. Learn about budgeting a wedding, deciding on the best vendors and other aspects of the big day.
ONGOING
ACADIANA CENTER FOR THE ARTS: 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. "Fresh Pickin’s 7" and "Hagit Barkai: Access," both through Feb. 8; and "Jeremiah Ariaz: Louisiana Trail Riders," through March 14. acadianacenterforthearts.org.
CHILDREN'S MUSEUM OF ACADIANA: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 201 E. Congress St., Lafayette. $7. Free for ages 1 and younger. childrensmuseumofacadiana.com.
HILLIARD UNIVERSITY ART MUSEUM: Vitus Shell's "'Bout it 'Bout it, The Political Power of Just Being," through May 2. Yoga in the Galleries at 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month; guided tour at 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. hilliardmuseum.org.
HUB CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Oil Center, 427 Heymann St., Lafayette. First and third Saturdays include an arts weekend. lafayettehubcitymarket.com.
LAFAYETTE FARMERS AND ARTISAN MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette. Includes a Cajun jam at 9 a.m. marketatmoncuspark.com.
LAFAYETTE SCIENCE MUSEUM: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, 433 Jefferson St., Lafayette. lafayettesciencemuseum.org.
ROSEDOWN PLANTATION STATE HISTORIC SITE: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, La. 10, St. Francisville. Daily tours hourly; final tour starts at 4 p.m. Museum/historic buildings, historic and/or nature programs, concessions and gift shop, picnic areas. lastateparks.com.
Compiled by Marchaund Jones