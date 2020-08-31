The Acadiana Drive-In series will kick off Sept. 18-20 with a double-header movie night and live entertainment by Ray Boudreaux, Marc Broussard and other local artists.
The Cajundome and Social Entertainment released the initial entertainment lineup for the new event, which will allow people to participate in family-friendly events while keeping socially distant in their own vehicles.
The weekend kicks off with a double header movie night on Friday, Sept. 18, featuring an early presentation of "Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse" followed by "Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark" later that evening.
On Saturday evening, the community can enjoy a live concert at the drive-in, featuring a live performance by local musician Ray Boudreaux that includes guest performances by Marc Broussard, Roddie Romero, Clay Cormier and Julian Primeaux.
The Acadiana Drive-In weekend concludes on Sunday with live performances by local Cajun and Zydeco musician Chubby Carrier that includes guest performances by Corey Ledet, Wayne Singleton, Horace Trahan, Lane Mack and Terry from Terry & The Zydeco Bad Boys.
A designated portion of ticket sales will benefit the United Way of Acadiana and future drive-through food distribution efforts. Opening weekend of the Acadiana Drive-In is presented by Lafayette Roofing & General Contractors.
Concessions will be available for purchase on-site from local vendor Reggie's Soulfood & Catering. Event goers can choose to bring their own food and drinks into the event by adding a cooler pass to their online ticket purchase.
A limited number of tickets are available online and in advance only, at cajundome.com. Tickets are sold per vehicle, and the number of passengers is limited to the number of legal seat belts inside the vehicle. A limited number of VIP weekend passes and oversized-vehicle passes are available.
Ticket sales for Cajundome Insiders will begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday, while tickets for the general public go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.
The Acadiana Drive-In events will operate within the current guidelines of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Face coverings are required when outside of the vehicle. Restrooms and self-serve sanitizer stations will be available.
Cars will be directed to park at assigned spaces, creating a safe distance from other event goers. An extra parking spot next to the vehicle is provided to allow for additional social distancing. Sound will be transmitted through a designated FM radio station. Fans can listen to the sound via their vehicle’s FM radio or through a battery operated radio.
For more information about tickets and the events, visit www.cajundome.com and follow @AcadianaDriveIn on Facebook and Instagram.