Erin Bennett-Broussard wears a T-shirt for our coffee meeting; it reads, “The future of horror is female.” I have a feeling that future is sitting in front of me.
Erin is a horror writer/director/producer who is getting noticed in the industry. Her short films "Day Trippers" and "Caffeinated" are currently traveling the festival circuit and has screened at such festivals as The Overlook Film Festival and Worldfest Houston. "Day Trippers" won best horror film at the Iberia Film festival.
She got her love of the horror genre from her father, and says “I wouldn’t be the person or filmmaker I am today without his guidance and primo slasher movie taste.”
She is currently in development on her next film as director and is also producing the feature film "Life in 3D." You can find out more at mallowentertainment.com.
What was your first job? The Grand 16. I was 16 and absolutely obsessed with movies, so it felt like a serendipitous match.
Describe a typical day in your life. Wake up. Coffee. More coffee. Once my second pot is brewing, I sit down at my computer and write for most of the day. Right now, I’m getting ready to submit to the Sundance Labs, which has taken a good bit of my time, but I’m really excited about it.
What advice would you give the younger you? Life is way too short to live by someone else’s rules. Who cares what other people think? As long as you’re happy and not harming others, go for it! You’ll find your tribe. Be you, Erin.
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? I actually have 2 huge moments. When I was at UL, I had this amazing professor, Charles Richard. I took a few of his creative writing classes and had expressed how much I adored horror movies and how I would love to play in that field. It had always been a pipe dream for me — combining writing and movies. Eventually, he created the Moving Image Arts program at and approached me about switching my major from English to MIA. He was the first person in my life to offer a bridge between the two worlds I love the most, and I haven’t looked back since! The other defining moment in my life was when I production managed my first feature in 2013. I was 23 and it was my first real set. I had worked on commercial sets before, but this was me dipping my toe into the filmmaking side of things. I learned more on that set than I did in four years of college.
What values do you live by? Family above all else. I’ve been blessed with the biggest, most supportive, and LOUD family in the world. I swear anytime something great happens in my life, my family is in the background doing the wave and ringing cowbells.
What do you most appreciate? Teamwork. The film industry can be a tricky path to navigate; I’ve had some really great ups, but I’ve had hard downs, as well. When I find like-minded people that are in it to create something amazing and are just as passionate as I am, that energy is potent.
Where is your favorite place to be alone? I love getting lost in tucked-away bookshops. There is a certain magic to them that I’ve always been attracted to.
What living figure most inspires you? Mindy Kaling and Kevin Williamson. Mindy is an absolute comedic goddess and Kevin gets self-aware horror and teen drama like no other.
What was the best advice you were ever given? “Don’t be afraid of being afraid.” My mom told me that in high school and I’ve held that nugget of wisdom close.
What book would you tell everyone to read? “Haunted” by Chuck Palahniuk. It’s gonna stick with you for years.
What is the best thing about where you live? It’s hard to pick one thing that I love about Lafayette. I was born and raised here, so it’s basically my whole heart. But Festival International is a HUGE plus! My parents brought me to my first festival when I was 6 months old, and I’ve been going every year since.
How do you "let the good times roll"? By pouring a big glass of red wine, cuddling up on a comfy couch with my hubby, and either spinning records or watching a classic horror flick.
What did you want to be when you grew up? I’ve always, always wanted to be a writer. When I was about 7, I started this habit of going everywhere with a notebook and a pencil. I’d take in everything around me and just write about what inspired me. That’s still true to this day!
What is your motto? The Future of Horror is Female!
How would you like to be remembered? As someone who loves with their whole heart and makes campy, gory horror.
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? I usually throw on the Josie and the Pussycats movie soundtrack and dance it out.
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? 1. Coffee. 2. Wes Craven. 3. Blank notebooks.
What do you collect? Vinyl and horror T-shirts.
What food could you live on for a month? Sushi. Any kind. All kinds.
What would you change about yourself? I wish I could smile normally for pictures. My face will morph 10 separate times in the span on 10 seconds, so you need a quick hand if you want to catch my elusive smile.
What literary, movie or cartoon character do you most identify with? I am Lorelai Gilmore with a dash of Leslie Knope.
Describe yourself in five words. Friendly. Loyal. Driven. Horror-obsessed. Nerd.
What is your idea of happiness? This past June, my short "Day Trippers" premiered at the Overlook Film Festival in New Orleans. A big group of us traveled there and stayed for the weekend. There was this one afternoon where we walked around Bourbon Street and Jackson Square attempting to make it to an event the festival was putting on. It was hot. Everything was sweaty. My feet were killing me. We lost each other a few times in the big crowds. I wouldn’t trade that afternoon for anything in the world. It was the most fun I had during the trip, and I couldn’t stop smiling.
What is your favorite movie? It is a constant tie between "Scream" and "Suspiria."
Who is your style icon? Whoever ran the wardrobe department for "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin."
What do you most regret? Not believing in myself sooner.
What question do you wish I'd asked? Where can I see your content?
What would the answer be? Mallowentertainment.com! "Day Trippers" and "Caffeinated" are still in their festival run, but you can check out all the other great things Mallow has been up to!