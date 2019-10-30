“Slow Cooked Paleo: 75 Real Food Recipes for Effortless, Wholesome Meals in Your Slow Cooker” by Bailey Fischer, Page Street Publishing Co., 192 pages, paperback, $21.99
While I do own a slow cooker, I rarely use it. A new cookbook by Bailey Fischer, founder of the blog Whole Kitchen Sink, may have me pulling that slow cooker out more often.
“Slow Cooker Paleo: 75 Real Food Recipes for Effortless, Wholesome Meals in Your Slow Cooker” offers recipes for breakfast, what Fischer calls “Paleo-fied poultry,” beefed up main dishes, pork dishes, easy seafood, side dishes, sweet treats, and simplified Paleo staples like salsa, barbecue sauce and chicken broth.
In the book’s introduction, Fischer says she knows how difficult it is to begin “a weight loss journey with Paleo” and to transition away from dairy, grain, soy and gluten. She used her slow cooker to help her eat healthful, real food while working 12-hour overnight shifts and to lose 125 pounds.
She also notes that slow cooking can help your budget because you can work with less-expensive cuts of meat a few nights a week.
Fischer gives a few slow cooker tips and do’s and don’ts, then moves into such recipes as Justin’s Bacon Breakfast Pie, Winter Harvest Chicken Dinner, Best Ever Beef Ragu, Simple Smothered Pork Chops, Seasonal Fruit Preserves and Pumpkin-Maple Pudding. Each recipe is illustrated with a full-color photograph and includes nutritional information.
Cheramie Sonnier is a food writer and columnist. Email her at sonnierfood@gmail.com, and follow her on Twitter, @CheramieSonnier.