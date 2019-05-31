Rosabell Boudreaux will celebrate her 101st birthday Saturday with a special gift: her own holiday.
Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter signed a proclamation Friday to declare June 1, 2019, as Rosabell Boudreaux Day.
"It's appropriate," Ritter said. "I'm proud to honor the life of a longtime resident who's had an influence on many lives throughout our community."
Boudreaux was presented with the news during a small ceremony Friday afternoon at senior living center Camelot of Broussard.
During a conversation with Kori LeCompte, director of marketing for the nursing home's parent company CCI, Boudreaux reflected on a lifetime in Youngsville.
Boudreaux grew up in the area where Second Street is now located during a time before the streets were named. After completing eighth grade, she worked as a childcare provider in people's homes. She earned just 25 cents per day for her services.
She also raised eight children of her own. Today, Boudreaux has more than 100 grand, great-grand and great-great-grandchildren.
And as she prepares to celebrate her 101st birthday this weekend, Boudreaux doesn't just have her mind but also her sense of humor.
"I've got my memory," she told LeCompte. "I can read and write. I watch TV. But I don't have a boyfriend!"