If you logged onto Google today, you probably saw that today's doodle is dedicated to celebrating the French game pétanque; but what exactly is it?
Pétanque is a popular game from Southern France. It was invented in 1907.
While petanque is played worldwide, its French roots make it a popular game in Lafayette where there is an annual International Acadiana Pétanque Tournament and a club for competitive and non-competitive play called La Boule Cadienne de Lafayette.
Pétanque consists of throwing metal balls called "boules" at a smaller ball called the "cochonnet," according to the Google doodle.
The game is played by throwing the boule as close as you can to the cochonnet and scoring points for every boule that's closer to the cochonnet than your opponent, the doodle said.
The game can be played in teams or singles and the first to get 13 points wins, according to an instructional YouTube video from Geologic by Decathlon.
One Lafayette man even turned his backyard into a pétanque court.