Michael McClure is an associate dean of the College of the Arts and professor of architecture at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. He is also a partner at EMC Architecture and Ada’s Dad. He is not the beat poet with the same name.
The first thing you notice about Michael when you talk to him is how much he cares about everything he does. He is passionate about the education his students are getting and has made significant contributions to the architecture program, winning advising awards and initiating studies with his students into ways of integrating architecture with the specific conditions of coastal wetlands.
McClure is a practical creative; he dreams big and then finds ways to make those dreams a reality. With him around, architecture may just save the world.
What was your first job? I did all kinds of jobs as a kid, but my first steady paycheck was from Ken’s Pizza Parlor in Pryor, Oklahoma.
Describe a typical day in your life. Drag myself out of bed (I am not a morning person.) about 7 a.m. and get some coffee. Walk across campus to Fletcher Hall. Those are the only typical things in my day. Then I answer emails, talk to faculty and students about their triumphs and tragedies. Do what I can to make the creative teaching and learning experience as joyful, fair, intense, exciting and impactful as possible. Go to meetings across campus to represent and advocate for the importance of the arts at the university, community and world. If I am lucky, I find some time to work on a design project. Right now, almost all of our EMC work is in construction, so that means going to job sites with my awesome associate Sarah Young and solving construction issues. I try to end my day with a few pages from a science fiction novel, but sometimes I just crash.
What advice would you give the younger you? It is going to be OK. You will find your people, your place, your voice.
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? There are too many to count. But just by counting the actual "life-altering" events, most of them go back to meeting Ursula Emery McClure. She has been central to all of my creative, scholarly, personal, professional and family accomplishments for over 20 years.
What values do you live by? Do what you can to make the world more beautiful, meaningful and useful. Be fair with people but be challenging too. Question everything.
What do you most appreciate? A kick ass song. A boss design detail. A quirky building. An art piece that makes me think. The rare times I am able to clearly express the ideas in my head to someone else.
What is your favorite journey? I’m more of a destination kind of guy.
Where is your favorite place to be alone? The old sleeper sofa in my bedroom. It ain’t too comfortable, but people know to leave me alone there.
What living figure most inspires you? The weird kid in a small town who remains true to themselves until they find their tribe. Seriously, they show up at Fletcher Hall every year and I see them bloom. It just takes my breath away.
What was the best advice you were ever given? Who do you think you are?!?!? It is a great question that deserves continual questioning and answering.
Who is your style icon? Johnny Cash, both in style and attitude.
What book would you tell everyone to read? There are a whole lot of books that have inspired me. Mostly fiction, some architecture and design theory. "Mystery and Manners," which is a collection of Flannery O’Connor lectures about the artist in the American South, is essential reading for creatives, I think.
What is the best thing about where you live? I can walk to campus and walk to downtown. I can go days without ever having to get into a car. It is also where my favorite people live. That is a bonus.
How do you “let the good times roll” ? Sit quietly and collect my thoughts. Go see art and performances.
What did you want to be when you grew up? The drummer for Husker Du, or the Replacements if that didn’t work out. I still hold out hope. I friend of mine told me that there is a Husker Du cover band in Chicago. 3 middle aged guys calling themselves the Husker Dudes.
What is your motto? Both And (or answering YES to a question that demands a choice)
How would you like to be remembered? As that guy who taught me how to see the world differently.
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? Take a break. Look at it tomorrow.
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? Being the trickster, the puck, the ‘devil’s advocate,’ the critic.
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? You would have to ask my students. But I bet there are a whole lot of them.
What is your favorite word? Maybe.
What do you collect? Day of the Dead stuff. Little plastic models of famous buildings. Cheap Halloween decorations.
What food could you live on for a month? Amatriciana.
What would you change about yourself? I wish I had the attention span and interest in getting fit.
What literary, movie or cartoon character do you most identify with? Puck. Or any of the tricksters throughout history.
Describe yourself in five words. I have questions about that.
What is your idea of happiness? The next project.
What is your favorite movie? I can’t pick just one. It really depends on the situation. I love bad sci-fi, I love a good plot twist, I can do without rom coms, but a stupid comedy will get me every time.
What music defines who you are? Second-generation punk rock and alternative country. I spend WAY too much time listening to the Dinosaur Jr. Pandora station.
What do you most regret? I don’t have any big regrets. But I do have an enormous list of tiny regrets stemming mostly from my social awkwardness that I compensate for by being overly confident and end up saying weird stuff to people all of the time.
What question do you wish I'd asked? What is your next project?
What would the answer be? I don’t know, but I got lots of ideas.