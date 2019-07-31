A fall from a stepladder and a broken ankle nearly derailed completion of a collaborative art project between Lafayette and its sister city, Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada, that was five years in the planning.
When Lafayette artist Robert Dafford slipped off a ladder in March, breaking his right ankle, he didn't realize the significance until his doctor told him in July he wasn't allowed to climb ladders and scaffolding, even to paint a mural on a multi-story building in Canada.
After some serious soul searching, Dafford made a dreaded call, advising coordinators in Moncton that he was unable to paint a mural for them, a gift from Lafayette and himself in recognition of Moncton hosting Le Congres' Mondial Acadien 2019 in August. It's the 25th anniversary of the gathering held every five years of descendants of the Acadiens exiled from the Canadian Maritime Provinces by the British from 1755-1764.
Lafayette's CREATE program funded $8,650 for artist fees and supplies, Kate Durio, chief cultural officer with CREATE, said, while the city of Moncton contributed $9,250 plus accommodations for Dafford. French-Canadian tourists comprise about 40 percent of all tourists to Louisiana, she said, with most of them visiting Lafayette.
In the end, though, Dafford's broken ankle didn't prove fatal to the project. All agreed to scale it down to a 12-foot by 14-foot canvas that Dafford could paint in his Lafayette studio with both feet on the ground. When it's finished, the canvas will be transported on a charter bus of locals heading to Congres'.
At 5 p.m. Aug. 16 in a downtown Moncton hotel, Dafford's latest "flying violin" mural will be unveiled during a ceremony gifting it to the city. After the festivities, the canvas piece will be affixed to the exterior of a municipal building on a busy street using a very old process called marouflage, he said.
Over the past week or so, artists Miguel Lasala, Lisa Trahan and Ralph Schexnaydre have built a frame, stretched, primed and sealed a blank canvas, and helped Dafford with other tasks while he focuses on the details of the mural, including making sure it holds up in temperatures that can fall and remain below zero for days and weeks.
The centerpiece of the mural is a flying violin modeled after one made by Anya Burgess, a musician who makes and restores violins out of her downtown Lafayette shop, Dafford said. The violin flies over the Petitcodiac River and the city of Moncton far below. It's the latest in a series of flying violin murals Dafford has painted in the United States and abroad, including one on a building at the corner of Vermilion and Buchanan streets in downtown Lafayette.
The flying violin, Dafford explained, "is a symbol of music-making, an opening in all these walls, transcending politics, language, finance and culture to stitch us all together."
Dafford's mural will join about 20 others already brightening buildings in the Moncton area, part of an ongoing project called Inspire.
Each mural has a "distinct story and history, and Robert Dafford's twinship piece is no different," said Danielle LeBlanc, corporate communications, city of Moncton. "Not only does it provide a lasting way to celebrate the twinship between Lafayette and Moncton on a high-traffic municipally owned building, but it also tangibly represents the connection between the two cities, our shared languages and music."
Moncton is happy to collaborate with Dafford, LeBlanc said, "to have Moncton reflected back to us through his eyes and perspective. The artwork celebrates Moncton's history, heritage and culture through the bend of the Petitcodiac River and the violin that make up the major part of the piece. And Moncton can now be counted among the world-class cities boasting a Robert Dafford 'flying violin.'"