Seems like a lifetime ago, and probably it is and then some, but I recall a birthday gathering or a jam or a convergence of the two for Goldman Thibodeaux at the former Chris' Poboys in downtown Lafayette.

Chris' used to be where Pamplona Tapas Bar & Restaurant is now on Jefferson Street. I can still see Garrett O’Connor, hustling food to tables, greeting people and, unlike me, remembering their names. He was the manager. He died in February.

But about the evening in question. I remember Harold Bernard, who possibly organized the deal, being there, music being played and a birthday cake brought out and shared.

Somewhere, somewhere I’ve got photos of that night. But if you’ve moved as much as I have the last couple of years, sometimes it’s difficult to find your own ID.

So, about Goldman Thibodeaux.

Most folks in Cajun/Creole music circles know or know of the 83-year old musician and his music. He’s one of the few, if only, living preservationist of "La La," the acoustic, accordion music played in rural homes of St. Landry Parish, the birthplace of zydeco, and surrounding area before World War II.

La La is the house party music that laid the foundation for modern zydeco.

Goldman is the 2014 recipient of the Folklife Heritage Award from Lt. Governor Jay Dardenne. In 2015, he was featured at the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities Bright Lights Literacy Awards.

In addition to Chris’ Poboys, Goldman performed at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, Festivals Acadiens et Creole and the Augusta Heritage Center at Davis and Elkins College in West Virginia.

Goldman fronts the band, Goldman Thibodeaux and the Lawtell Playboys.

And come Saturday, the man from Lawtell will be inducted into the Order of Living Legends in the Acadian Museum in Erath. The induction will take place during the regular Zydeco Capital Jam at 1-3 p.m. at the St. Landry Parish Visitor Center, I-49 exit 23, in Opelousas.

Goldman was a kid when he first heard Amédé Ardoin. In fact, he was probably still in single digits when Ardoin died maliciously more than mysteriously in 1942.

When I got the news of Goldman’s induction, of course I called Herman Fuselier. In addition to being the area’s finest walking and talking Cajun/Creole/zydeco music encyclopedia, he’s also the executive director of the St. Landry Parish Visitor Center.

A longtime music writer, Herman still keeps up with the our aforementioned music scene in OffBeat, the music mag out of New Orleans. As Herman does, he said he could talk about Goldman but suggested I get a hold of Darrell Bourque.

He felt Darrell, who is close to Goldman (they even share the same bloodline), would and should be the one to talk about the induction. Herman wasn’t passing the buck. He just felt Louisiana’s two-time poet laureate, Darrell Bourque, who pushed for the induction, would be the man to contact.

Unfortunately, deadline neared, so I had to pull quotes from the release. Yes, I know that’s what they’re for, but sometimes you get something a little different when you actually talk to the subject.

So I went back to it and, you know, the quotes do sound like Darrell; I can hear is quiet voice behind the words.

"Goldman is a person close to the earth, close to family, close to faith, close to the political life of his community, close to artistic articulations of every kind," Darrell said in the release. "He treats the earth as he treats his music and his community, his neighbors and his family with love and respect.”

Yep, that’s Darrell.

In his letter to the Acadian Museum for Goldman’s consideration for the Living Legend Award, Darrell wrote that Goldman “is of mixed Creole and Cajun bloodlines and represents the best of both cultures, as well as, more broadly, Louisiana's gumbo cultures and America's melting pot cultures.”

Imagine that, Louisiana gumbo and the melting pot that is this country used in the same sentence and in a way that only a poet could write.

Darrell continued:

“I write because I know the Goldman Thibodeauxs of the world make the world make sense, that the Goldman Thibodeauxs of the world are models for the best we can be as artists and citizens, as keepers of our best human values, as builders of communities where everyone in the community is valued and acknowledged for whatever gifts or talents they bring to community life, no matter how great or small that contribution might seem to others.”

We sure can use a lot more Goldman Thibodeauxs these days.

Thanks, Darrell.