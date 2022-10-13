Walking down Garfield Street, there are houses, an art studio and now a mural with bold colors, multiple languages, instruments and tree roots in honor of Latino heritage and the openness of the Lafayette community.
Asociación Cultural Latino-Acadiana, in collaboration with the Acadiana Center for the Arts, commissioned the mural. ACA researched various neighborhoods to see if they were the right fit. They used grant money and settled on the block near 625 Garfield St., according to ACLA chairman Luis Mora and ACA executive Director Sam Oliver.
The two artists Miguel Lasala, 47, and Facundo Vargas, 36, worked together for weeks to bring this mural to life after Vargas came to Lafayette on Sept. 12. Vargas was inspired by the Cypress trees he saw in Lafayette.
“When I saw them, to me it seemed, I think they were venerated in the past — the many sacred trees of this place,” Vargas said, as translated from his native language.
Lasala, who was born and raised in Lafayette, grew up drawing and playing with his dad’s architecture models. His dad, Hector Lasala, originally from San Salvador, El Salvador, came to Lafayette once for crawfish and felt welcomed. He went on to teach architecture at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette for 40 years.
Lasala also went into architecture and teaching, which led him to working with muralist Robert Dafford, who had injured himself and needed help doing architecture drawings. Lasala found it exciting and has been painting ever since.
“I just remember that was a very exciting thing to see as a kid,” Lasala said. “And it's weird because I ended up working on murals later on, but I had no intention of doing it.”
While traveling he met Vargas, who is Mixe, from the Pueblo Santa Maria Tlahuitoltepec, while playing with his band in Mexico.
They kept in contact, and when this opportunity came up, Lasala mentioned his name to ACLA chairman Luis Mora and ACLA president Pablo Estrada.
“Hey, he's interested in working with me on something, this can be the perfect opportunity and they loved the idea,” Lasala said. “He's done a ton of art and his perspective is very unique.”
After initially proposing a different idea, they had to make another proposal in three days. While looking around the area, the cypress trees stood out to Vargas. The idea for the new proposal included depictions of roots coming together. The central message reads: Mi arte es para el pueblo or my art is for my community in English, Spanish, Ayuujk and Cajun French.
“Everybody has roots and roots are what would pull this all together with not only our families but our communities,” Lasala said. “And he started to develop an idea about how the roots can be a metaphor.”
Vargas started painting six or seven years ago, but always considered himself an artist, as he would draw when he was younger. In collaborating, he decided to put his own language in the mural: Ayuujk.
One day, a mixe will see and they will feel good, and will say this is my tongue, my language, Vargas said, as translated.
He also included various instruments like the clarinet and trombone, which he plays. He plays many different styles of music including Latin jazz.
“It's great to be able to add more things that signify just how creative and artistically focused and diverse this specific community where we're standing right now is,” Oliver said. “I think that's an important part of public art. It helps excite people about where they live.”