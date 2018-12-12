When Jennifer Beaver received her first Birchbox subscription box as a gift last Christmas, she became part of a trend.

The subscription e-commerce market has grown by more than 100 percent a year over the past five years, according to a McKinsey & Co. study. Birchbox sends beauty products once a month tailored to clients’ preferences.

“I love that I get to try new beauty products — sample size — of items and brands I wouldn’t normally select for myself,” said Beaver.

Next, Beaver decided to try a Hello Fresh meal subscription box, which she canceled because she found the recipes to be too complicated and high-calorie. But she kept looking, and now she gets Home Chef instead.

Birchbox, Dollar Shave Club, Ipsy, Blue Apron and Amazon Subscribe & Save were the five most popular subscription sites in 2018, per Forbes.com.

Now, it seems like there's a subscription box for whatever you want — pet supplies, jewelry, books, decorations, food, wine, clothing, kids’ stuff, shoes, handbags and, for homesick Louisianians, boxes filled with favorite Bayou State foods and products.

The subscription boxes listed below offer a mix of monthly (one time), three months, and 12-month subscriptions. There is some tailoring to your preferences, but as the items in the boxes are all surprises, some items maybe hit or miss. Read the fine print for how to cancel a subscription and if you want to return an item.

If you sign up now, most subscription services will send a card saying you will be receiving it as a gift, starting in January.

Louisiana To Geaux

This subscription box gives you three categories to choose from — Kitchen, Sweets and Such, and Pamper Yourself. You don’t necessarily have to stick to one category, and the company also offers a one-time Special Occasion box. Every product in it is from Louisiana, and they try to include items from different parts of the state (New Orleans, Cajun country, Baton Rouge area, central and north Louisiana). louisianatogeaux.com

Cajun Crates

Boxes are curated with full-sized Louisiana products, with each box having a new theme: January will be the Best of Lafayette Box with Lafayette Travel and February will be the Mardi Gras Box, which is Cajun Crate's largest box with surprise goodies. cajuncrate.com

Lagniappe Box

Lagniappe Box, curated by SFT (a Louisiana-based T-shirt company) sends a box of Louisiana products including an original SFT T-shirt plus four more products. The box for January will be all about Mardi Gras. lagniappebox.com

Bark Box

As a gift from a friend, Kelp Littlefield’s German shepherd, Bowie, gets a themed Bark Box delivery once a month: two toys, two all-natural bags of treats and a chew. Littlefield says Bowie is a huge fan, but he occasionally takes the toys Bowie hasn’t played with to N.O. Fleas Market, a consignment shop operated by the LA/SPCA that benefits area animal shelters and animal rescue groups. (Bowie approves.) barkbox.com

Succulents of the Month Club

Looking for something other than flowers or a regular plant to gift? Then the Succulents of the Month Club may be for you — or for your loved one. Each month a subscriber receives five new succulents that are labeled and come how instructions on how to care for it. thesucculentsource.com/pages/succulent-of-the-month-club

Note that some succulents are poisonous to pets, so be sure to check out the American Veterinary Medical Association’s list.

Mermaid Kid Box

Don’t let the name fool you. This subscription has a box for teens and adults, too, because being a mermaid is for all ages. There are three categories: Mermaid Kid Mail (three to four items) and Mermaid Kid Box (six to nine items); and Mermaid Off Duty (eight to 10 items) for teens and adults. cratejoy.com/subscription-box/mermaid-kid-box/

Crooked House Vintage Monthly Book Club

Curated by the Crooked House Books & Paper in Portland, Oregon, the recipient gets one hardcover book from 1800 to 1975 in the categories of cookbooks, fiction and literature, nonfiction, and children and young adult books. There is even a Surprise Me! category, which is just what it sounds like. crookedhousebooks.com

Home Chef

A meal-kit company that offers 16 different meals (18 total choices) weekly, priced from $7.99. Mix and match based on preferences. homechef.com

Ivory Clasp

Need a handbag for every outfit? Ivory Clasp delivers the latest, on-trend, in-season handbags determined by a style quiz. ivoryclasp.com

Winc (formerly Club W)

Lose the stress of choosing a wine when you sign up for Winc. After the recipient takes a quiz, Winc decides what selection of four wines to send each month. Wines start at $13 and go up. winc.com

ShoeDazzle

A monthly shoe, clothing and accessories subscription service. After completing a style profile, on the first of every month, new styles are released, and you can pick any item you want from your personal “Showroom” or across the site. You can also skip the month, but if you don’t pick or skip, you get charged $39.95 store credit to spend any time. style.shoedazzle.com